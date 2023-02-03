20 jewelry masterpieces by medieval Moscow Kremlin craftsmen (PHOTOS)

In the late Middle Ages, anonymous but immensely talented craftsmen labored their entire life in the workshops of the Kremlin to create true works of art. The items were for the tsars’ everyday use, but some things were gifts to family members, or donated to monasteries in gratitude for God’s blessings.

1. The Gospel in a precious casing ordered by Ivan the Terrible for the Annunciation Cathedral of the Moscow Kremlin in 1571.

2. Pectoral cross. Second half of the 16th century (crown - 17th century).

3. The casket of tsarina Irina Godunova, 1589.

4. St. Basil the Blessed Icon in a golden case, Late 16th century.

5. Golden ladle, late 16th century.

6. A pectoral image of the Mother of God (panagia) with a chain. Late 16th - early 17th century.

7. Altar crosses, 1594 and 1599.

8. Mitra - the headdress of Patriarch Job, 1595

9. Diskos, a liturgical dish ordered by Tsarina Irina Godunova for the Archangel Cathedral in the Kremlin, 1598.

10. A censer ordered by Tsarina Irina Godunova for the Archangel Cathedral in the Kremlin in 1598.

11. Silver shrines with the relics of saints, late 16th century.

12. Fur and jeweled cap of Tsar Mikhail Fedorovich's 'Great Attire', 1627.

13. Altar Gospel in a case gifted by Tsar Mikhail Fedorovich to the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius, 1632.

14. Bowl, presented by Patriarch Nikon to Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich, 1653.

15. Gold case for Our Lady of Vladimir icon, 1657.

16. Chalice for the consecration of sacramental wine, presented by Boyarina A. I. Morozova to the Chudov Monastery of the Kremlin in 1664.

17. Knitted chain of Tsar Fedor Alexeyevich, late 17th century.

18. Double Throne of Tsars Ivan V and Peter the Great, with silver stands, 1680s.

19. Diamond Cap of Tsar Ivan V (brother of Peter the Great), 1697.

20. Plate with double-headed eagle, presented by Peter the Great’s mother Natalia to her other son, Tsarevich Alexei, in 1694.

