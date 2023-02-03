20 jewelry masterpieces by medieval Moscow Kremlin craftsmen (PHOTOS)

In the late Middle Ages, anonymous but immensely talented craftsmen labored their entire life in the workshops of the Kremlin to create true works of art. The items were for the tsars’ everyday use, but some things were gifts to family members, or donated to monasteries in gratitude for God’s blessings. 

1. The Gospel in a precious casing ordered by Ivan the Terrible for the Annunciation Cathedral of the Moscow Kremlin in 1571.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

2. Pectoral cross. Second half of the 16th century (crown - 17th century).

Moscow Kremlin Museums

3. The casket of tsarina Irina Godunova, 1589.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

4. St. Basil the Blessed Icon in a golden case, Late 16th century.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

5. Golden ladle, late 16th century.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

6. A pectoral image of the Mother of God (panagia) with a chain. Late 16th - early 17th century.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

7. Altar crosses, 1594 and 1599.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

8. Mitra - the headdress of Patriarch Job, 1595

Moscow Kremlin Museums

9. Diskos, a liturgical dish ordered by Tsarina Irina Godunova for the Archangel Cathedral in the Kremlin, 1598.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

10. A censer ordered by Tsarina Irina Godunova for the Archangel Cathedral in the Kremlin in 1598.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

11. Silver shrines with the relics of saints, late 16th century.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

12. Fur and jeweled cap of Tsar Mikhail Fedorovich's 'Great Attire', 1627.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

13. Altar Gospel in a case gifted by Tsar Mikhail Fedorovich to the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius, 1632.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

14. Bowl, presented by Patriarch Nikon to Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich, 1653.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

15. Gold case for Our Lady of Vladimir icon, 1657.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

16. Chalice for the consecration of sacramental wine, presented by Boyarina A. I. Morozova to the Chudov Monastery of the Kremlin in 1664.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

17. Knitted chain of Tsar Fedor Alexeyevich, late 17th century.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

18. Double Throne of Tsars Ivan V and Peter the Great, with silver stands, 1680s.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

19. Diamond Cap of Tsar Ivan V (brother of Peter the Great), 1697.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

20. Plate with double-headed eagle, presented by Peter the Great’s mother Natalia to her other son, Tsarevich Alexei, in 1694.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

