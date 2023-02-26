100 SOVIET SONGS every Russian knows (VIDEOS)

1. ‘By the Long Road’ (the English cover version is called ‘Those were the days’) - Alexander Vertinsky
2. Robert’s Song (‘Merry Wind’) - from the movie ‘The Children of Captain Grant’ (1936)
3. ‘There Lived a Brave Capitan’ - from the movie ‘The Children of Captain Grant’ (1936)
4. Katyusha - Valentina Batishcheva (one of the first recordings)
5. ‘Favorite City’ - Mark Bernes
6. ‘March of the Jolly Fellows’ - from the movie ‘The Jolly Fellows’ (1934)
7. ‘Smuglyanka’ - The Red Army Choir (one of the early recordings)
8. ‘Planes First’ - from the movie ‘The Slow Bi-plane’’ (1945)
9. Dark in the Night - Mark Bernes
10. Ships full of Mullet - Mark Bernes
11. ‘Arise, Great Country!’ (‘The sacred war’) - The Red Army Choir
12. ‘Five Minutes’ - from the movie ‘Carnival in Moscow’ (1956)
13. The march of the construction workers - from the movie ‘The Height’ (1957)
14. ‘When Spring Comes…’ - from the movie ‘Spring on Zarechnaya Street’ (1956)
15. ‘Moscow Nights’ - Vladimir Troshin (one of the first recordings)
16. Aria of Mister X (‘My destiny is always to be in a mask’) - from the movie ‘Mister X’
17. ‘Lilies of the Valley’ - Galina Velikanova
18. ‘May there always be sunshine’ - Tamara Miansarova
19. ‘Our neighbor’ - Edyta Piecha
20. The song about the hares - from the movie ‘The Diamond Arm’ (1969)
21. The island of bad luck - from the movie ‘The Diamond Arm’ (1969)
22. ‘Old maple’ - from the movie ‘The Girls’ (1962)
23. ‘Good girls’ - from the movie ‘The Girls’ (1962)
24. ‘Train, Wait’ - from the movie ‘Operation Y & Other Shurik’s Adventures’ (1965)
25. ‘The Volga River Flows’ - Ludmila Zykina
26. The bandit song - from the animated movie ‘The Bremen Town Musicians’ (1969)
27. ‘The Best City on Earth’ - Muslim Magomaev
28. ‘I Walk Across Moscow’ - from the movie ‘I Walk Across Moscow’ (1964’)
29. ‘The Last Commuter Train’ - Vladimir Makarov (one of the first recordings)
30. ‘Trololo’ (Vocalize) - Eduard Khil
31. ‘Moscow Windows’ - Leonid Utesov
32. ‘Lady Luck’ - from the movie ‘White Sun Of The Desert’ (1969)
33. ‘Bolshoi Karetny’ - Vladimir Vysotsky
34. The song about the bears - from the movie The Caucasian Captive movie
35. ‘Forest Deer’ - Aida Vedishcheva
36. ‘Arlekino’ - Alla Pugatcheva
37. ‘Goodbye’ - Lev Leshchenko
38. ‘Day of Victory’ - Lev Leshchenko (one of the first recordings)
39. ‘And the Battle Rages On’ - Children’s choir
40. ‘If you have no aunt’ - from the movie ‘The Irony Of Fate’ (1976)
41. ‘I Asked Ash’ - from the movie ‘The Irony Of Fate’ (1976)
42. ‘I believe you, of course’ - from the movie ‘The Big Space Travel’ (1975)
43. Song of the musketeers - from the movie ‘D’Artagnan and Three Musketeers’ (1979)
44. ‘We need the victory only’ - from the movie ‘Byelorussian Station’ (1979)
45. ‘Everything I Have in Life’ - Samotsvety band
46. ‘My Address is the Soviet Union’ - Samotsvety band
47. ‘Chunga-Changa’ - from the animated movie ‘Little Dinghy’ (1970)
48. ‘Blue Train Car’ - from the animated movie ‘Shapoklyak’ (1974)
49. ‘Nature has no bad weather’ - from the movie ‘Office Romance’ (1977)
50. ‘Winged Swing’ - from the movie ‘Adventures of the Electronic’ (1979)
51. ‘Moments’ - from the TV show ‘17 Moments of Spring’ (1973)
52. ‘One Snowflake isn’t Snow Yet’ - Nina Brodskaya
53. ‘Happiness suddenly knocked on the door in silence’ - from the movie ‘Ivan Vasilievich Changes His Profession’ (1973)
55. ‘Echo of Love’ - Anna German
57. ‘Morning Stretches’ - Vladimir Vysotsky
58. ‘The Bend of a Yellow Guitar’ - Oleg Mityaev
59. ‘How Young We Used to Be’ - Alexander Gradsky
60. ‘The Last Poem’ - Irina Otieva
61. ‘Whose fault is it that you’re tired?’ - ‘Voskresenie’ band
62. ‘Wake Up and Sing’ - Larisa Mondrus
63. ‘The Turn’ - Anne Veski
64 - ‘Alexandra’ - from the movie ‘Moscow Doesn’t Believe In Tears’ (1980)
65 - ‘Closing the Loop’ - Chris Kelmi and all the Soviet Pop Stars
66. ‘Goodbye, our Gentle Teddy Bear!’ - Lev Leshchenko, Tatyana Antsiferova
67. ‘This World’ - Alla Pugacheva
69. ‘A Million Scarlet Roses’ - Alla Pugacheva
70. ‘Leningrad Rock’n’Roll’ - ‘Bravo’ band
71. ‘Yellow Boots’ - ‘Bravo’ band
72. ‘My Love is on the Fifth Floor’ - ‘Sekret’ band
73. ‘For Those in the Sea’ - ‘Mashina Vremeni’ band and Sofia Rotaru
74. ‘Land In The Window’ - ‘Zemlyane’ band
75. ‘I Want To Be With You’ - ‘Nautilus Pompilius’ band
76. ‘Pack of Cigarettes’ - ‘Kino’ band
77. ‘A Star Called the Sun’ - ‘Kino’ band
78. ‘Wind of Changes’ - from the movie ‘Goodbye, Mary Poppins’ (1982)
79. ‘Once upon a time, there lived a barber’ - from the movie ‘Goodbye, Mary Poppins’ (1982)
80. ‘The Wonderful Far Away’ - from the movie ‘Guest from the Future’ (1984)
81. A song about a snowflake - from the movie ‘Magicians’ (1982)
82. ‘Golden City’ - from the movie ‘Assa’ (1987)
83. ‘Music Linked Us’ - ‘Mirage’ band
84. ‘Zurbagan’ - from the movie ‘Higher Than The Rainbow’ (1986)
86. ‘It’s just not enough’ - Sofia Rotaru
87. ‘I’m going to ride my bike for a long time’ - Alexander Barykin
89. ‘Margarita’ - Valery Leontyev
90. ‘Chistye Prudy’ - Igor Talkov
91 - ‘Don’t Hide Green Eyes’ - Igor Surakhanov
93. ‘Green-Eyed Taxi’ - Mikhail Boyarsky
94. ‘Vernissage’ - Valery Leontiev & Lyme Vajkule
95. ‘Call Me, Call Me’ - from the movie ‘The Carnival’ (1981)
96. ‘Goodbye, London’ - Kar-Man band
97. ‘American Boy’ - ‘Kombinatsiya’ band
98. ‘Yellow Tulips’ - Natasha Koroleva
99. ‘Summer Rain’ - Igor Talkov
100. ‘The Village Girl’ - Sofia Rotaru
