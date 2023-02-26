100 SOVIET SONGS every Russian knows (VIDEOS)

Even if you never lived in Soviet times, you might know the words to these songs (because they are so popular and catchy!). Our editors have compiled a list of the most popular Soviet songs by year. And, guess what? We could barely stop!

1920s

1. ‘By the Long Road’ (the English cover version is called ‘Those were the days’) - Alexander Vertinsky

1930s

2. Robert’s Song (‘Merry Wind’) - from the movie ‘The Children of Captain Grant’ (1936)

3. ‘There Lived a Brave Capitan’ - from the movie ‘The Children of Captain Grant’ (1936)

4. Katyusha - Valentina Batishcheva (one of the first recordings)

5. ‘Favorite City’ - Mark Bernes

6. ‘March of the Jolly Fellows’ - from the movie ‘The Jolly Fellows’ (1934)

1940s

7. ‘Smuglyanka’ - The Red Army Choir (one of the early recordings)

8. ‘Planes First’ - from the movie ‘The Slow Bi-plane’’ (1945)

9. Dark in the Night - Mark Bernes

10. Ships full of Mullet - Mark Bernes

11. ‘Arise, Great Country!’ (‘The sacred war’) - The Red Army Choir

1950s

12. ‘Five Minutes’ - from the movie ‘Carnival in Moscow’ (1956)

13. The march of the construction workers - from the movie ‘The Height’ (1957)

14. ‘When Spring Comes…’ - from the movie ‘Spring on Zarechnaya Street’ (1956)

15. ‘Moscow Nights’ - Vladimir Troshin (one of the first recordings)

16. Aria of Mister X (‘My destiny is always to be in a mask’) - from the movie ‘Mister X’

17. ‘Lilies of the Valley’ - Galina Velikanova

1960s

18. ‘May there always be sunshine’ - Tamara Miansarova

19. ‘Our neighbor’ - Edyta Piecha

20. The song about the hares - from the movie ‘The Diamond Arm’ (1969)

21. The island of bad luck - from the movie ‘The Diamond Arm’ (1969)

22. ‘Old maple’ - from the movie ‘The Girls’ (1962)

23. ‘Good girls’ - from the movie ‘The Girls’ (1962)

24. ‘Train, Wait’ - from the movie ‘Operation Y & Other Shurik’s Adventures’ (1965)

25. ‘The Volga River Flows’ - Ludmila Zykina

26. The bandit song - from the animated movie ‘The Bremen Town Musicians’ (1969)

27. ‘The Best City on Earth’ - Muslim Magomaev

28. ‘I Walk Across Moscow’ - from the movie ‘I Walk Across Moscow’ (1964’)

29. ‘The Last Commuter Train’ - Vladimir Makarov (one of the first recordings)

30. ‘Trololo’ (Vocalize) - Eduard Khil

31. ‘Moscow Windows’ - Leonid Utesov

32. ‘Lady Luck’ - from the movie ‘White Sun Of The Desert’ (1969)

33. ‘Bolshoi Karetny’ - Vladimir Vysotsky

34. The song about the bears - from the movie The Caucasian Captive movie

1970s

35. ‘Forest Deer’ - Aida Vedishcheva

36. ‘Arlekino’ - Alla Pugatcheva

37. ‘Goodbye’ - Lev Leshchenko

38. ‘Day of Victory’ - Lev Leshchenko (one of the first recordings)

39. ‘And the Battle Rages On’ - Children’s choir

40. ‘If you have no aunt’ - from the movie ‘The Irony Of Fate’ (1976)

41. ‘I Asked Ash’ - from the movie ‘The Irony Of Fate’ (1976)

42. ‘I believe you, of course’ - from the movie ‘The Big Space Travel’ (1975)

43. Song of the musketeers - from the movie ‘D’Artagnan and Three Musketeers’ (1979)

44. ‘We need the victory only’ - from the movie ‘Byelorussian Station’ (1979)

45. ‘Everything I Have in Life’ - Samotsvety band

46. ‘My Address is the Soviet Union’ - Samotsvety band

47. ‘Chunga-Changa’ - from the animated movie ‘Little Dinghy’ (1970)

48. ‘Blue Train Car’ - from the animated movie ‘Shapoklyak’ (1974)

49. ‘Nature has no bad weather’ - from the movie ‘Office Romance’ (1977)

50. ‘Winged Swing’ - from the movie ‘Adventures of the Electronic’ (1979)

51. ‘Moments’ - from the TV show ‘17 Moments of Spring’ (1973)

52. ‘One Snowflake isn’t Snow Yet’ - Nina Brodskaya

53. ‘Happiness suddenly knocked on the door in silence’ - from the movie ‘Ivan Vasilievich Changes His Profession’ (1973)

54. ‘Hope’ - Anna German

55. ‘Echo of Love’ - Anna German

56. ‘Vologda’ - Pesnyary band

57. ‘Morning Stretches’ - Vladimir Vysotsky

58. ‘The Bend of a Yellow Guitar’ - Oleg Mityaev

59. ‘How Young We Used to Be’ - Alexander Gradsky

60. ‘The Last Poem’ - Irina Otieva

61. ‘Whose fault is it that you’re tired?’ - ‘Voskresenie’ band

62. ‘Wake Up and Sing’ - Larisa Mondrus

1980s

63. ‘The Turn’ - Anne Veski

64 - ‘Alexandra’ - from the movie ‘Moscow Doesn’t Believe In Tears’ (1980)

65 - ‘Closing the Loop’ - Chris Kelmi and all the Soviet Pop Stars

66. ‘Goodbye, our Gentle Teddy Bear!’ - Lev Leshchenko, Tatyana Antsiferova

67. ‘This World’ - Alla Pugacheva

68. ‘Komarovo’ - Igor Sklyar

69. ‘A Million Scarlet Roses’ - Alla Pugacheva

70. ‘Leningrad Rock’n’Roll’ - ‘Bravo’ band

71. ‘Yellow Boots’ - ‘Bravo’ band

72. ‘My Love is on the Fifth Floor’ - ‘Sekret’ band

73. ‘For Those in the Sea’ - ‘Mashina Vremeni’ band and Sofia Rotaru

74. ‘Land In The Window’ - ‘Zemlyane’ band

75. ‘I Want To Be With You’ - ‘Nautilus Pompilius’ band

76. ‘Pack of Cigarettes’ - ‘Kino’ band

77. ‘A Star Called the Sun’ - ‘Kino’ band

78. ‘Wind of Changes’ - from the movie ‘Goodbye, Mary Poppins’ (1982)

79. ‘Once upon a time, there lived a barber’ - from the movie ‘Goodbye, Mary Poppins’ (1982)

80. ‘The Wonderful Far Away’ - from the movie ‘Guest from the Future’ (1984)

81. A song about a snowflake - from the movie ‘Magicians’ (1982)

82. ‘Golden City’ - from the movie ‘Assa’ (1987)

83. ‘Music Linked Us’ - ‘Mirage’ band

84. ‘Zurbagan’ - from the movie ‘Higher Than The Rainbow’ (1986)

85. ‘The Moon’ - Sofia Rotaru

86. ‘It’s just not enough’ - Sofia Rotaru

87. ‘I’m going to ride my bike for a long time’ - Alexander Barykin

88. ‘Spring’ - Anna German

89. ‘Margarita’ - Valery Leontyev

90. ‘Chistye Prudy’ - Igor Talkov

91 - ‘Don’t Hide Green Eyes’ - Igor Surakhanov

92. ‘Julia’ - A-Studio

93. ‘Green-Eyed Taxi’ - Mikhail Boyarsky

94. ‘Vernissage’ - Valery Leontiev & Lyme Vajkule

95. ‘Call Me, Call Me’ - from the movie ‘The Carnival’ (1981)

1990s

96. ‘Goodbye, London’ - Kar-Man band

97. ‘American Boy’ - ‘Kombinatsiya’ band

98. ‘Yellow Tulips’ - Natasha Koroleva

99. ‘Summer Rain’ - Igor Talkov

100. ‘The Village Girl’ - Sofia Rotaru

