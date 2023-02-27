What does a Russian Orthodox church look like inside? (PHOTOS)

Imagine that you just walked into a Russian church and don't know anything about what you see around you. Don’t worry. We'll explain everything!

We already explained the architectural elements of Russian churches. Now let's look inside and get an idea of what’s to be found here and what it all means.

Natalya Nosova Natalya Nosova

Narthex (Pritvor)

When we enter a church we usually go through the narthex, a sort of vestibule where information about the church and the times of divine services are displayed. Also, you will find headscarves and skirts hanging here for the use of female visitors. In an Orthodox church women should wear a skirt and cover their head, while men, conversely, should take off any headgear.

The narthex also has a historical meaning - in Orthodox churches in the past it was where penitent sinners barred from entering the church had to stand. Nowadays, a church shop can be found in the narthex or just upon entering the main body of the church. Here you can buy candles and small icons and crosses, as well as Orthodox Christian literature.

The middle part of a church - the Nave

The Life-Giving Trinity Cathedral in Solovetsky Monastery Ilya Timin/Sputnik Ilya Timin/Sputnik

The main body of a church is the nave. In a large church, it’s likely to be divided up by columns into several naves or "aisles". Frescoes depicting biblical scenes can be seen on the walls, and an image of the Almighty is frequently represented on the dome.

Thurible (Kadilo)

Patriarch Kirill on service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik

As soon as you enter a church you’ll undoubtedly become aware of a particular aroma. It is the smell of incense - a special aromatic resin. It is lit during services with charcoal in a thurible - a metal vessel with a lid, suspended on chains. The priest goes round the whole church with the thurible, spreading the aromatic incense.

Icons

A priest lights the lamps on the iconostasis in a rural church in Krasnoyarsk region Ilya Naimushin/Sputnik Ilya Naimushin/Sputnik

These can be dedicated to various saints, holy days, Biblical scenes, the Mother of God or Jesus Christ. A lamp suspended on chains holding a small candle usually hangs directly in front of an icon.

Standing candle holder (Kandilo)

The Christmas night service at the Znamensky Church in Divnogorsk Ilya Naimushin/Sputnik Ilya Naimushin/Sputnik

A large candle holder stands on the floor in front of all the icons. Believers place candles here as an accompaniment to their prayers. They frequently pray for the health and well-being of relatives.

The tradition of placing candles in front of icons is a fairly ancient one: In early Christian places of worship inside the catacombs there was simply no other way of seeing the face of a saint. Today the purchase of a candle is a way of making a small offering to the church.

Remembrance Table (Kanun)

'Kanun' at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Kaliningrad Vitaly Nevar/Sputnik Vitaly Nevar/Sputnik

In every church you’ll also find a small four-cornered table with candles. It usually stands in front of an image of the Crucifixion and symbolizes Golgotha. Believers place candles here and pray for the repose of their dearly departed.

Icon Stand (Analoy)

Resurrection Church in Plyos, Ivanovo Region Alexandra Guzeva Alexandra Guzeva

A special stand with an icon can be found in the center of the church in front of the iconostasis. The icons here are changed regularly, and are usually dedicated to current feast days.

Choir (Kliros)

Choir at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Yekaterinburg Pavel Lisitsyn/Sputnik Pavel Lisitsyn/Sputnik

This is a raised area (frequently to the sides of the iconostasis) where singers stand during services. There can be two kliros at the sides.

The Iconostasis

Iconostasis of the Church of the Elevation of the Cross in Palekh Alexandra Guzeva Alexandra Guzeva

The church’s most prominent and beautiful part is the wall, which is entirely given over to icons that serve as the partition between the nave of the church and the altar area. An iconostasis can have between one and eight rows of icons (the highest iconostases are a common feature of Baroque churches of the 17th-18th centuries). A standard church iconostasis will have around four rows.

The lower row (or "rank", as it is also called) is the "local" tier. In the middle are the Royal Doors that lead to the altar area that’s closed to ordinary believers. An icon depicting the Mother of God is usually found on the left of the Royal Doors, and on the right an icon of Jesus Christ. The second icon on the right is the church icon dedicated to the same holy day or saint as the church itself.

(or "rank", as it is also called) is the "local" tier. In the middle are the Royal Doors that lead to the altar area that’s closed to ordinary believers. An icon depicting the Mother of God is usually found on the left of the Royal Doors, and on the right an icon of Jesus Christ. The second icon on the right is the church icon dedicated to the same holy day or saint as the church itself. The second row is called the deesis row and has images of Christ, the Mother of God, St. John the Baptist and two of the Archangels. There can also be icons of the 12 Apostles or certain particularly significant saints.

is called the deesis row and has images of Christ, the Mother of God, St. John the Baptist and two of the Archangels. There can also be icons of the 12 Apostles or certain particularly significant saints. The third row consists of icons dedicated to holy days connected to Christ's life on Earth.

consists of icons dedicated to holy days connected to Christ's life on Earth. Other rows can be dedicated to Old Testament prophets, the Holy Trinity and to the first man and woman, Adam and Eve.

The iconostasis of the Yurievogorsk Monastery Igor Podgorny/Sputnik Igor Podgorny/Sputnik

There can actually be several iconostases in a church. But don't worry. These smaller ones are in the side chapels; in other words, in separate bays within the main area, and they’re dedicated to different feast days or saints. As a rule, they’re smaller and located at the sides or in annexes. A church can have a number of chapels - for instance, St. Basil's Cathedral has 11! Each chapel has its own dome. See our article on the exterior features of a Russian Orthodox church.

The Royal Doors (Tsarskiye vrata)

Easter service at the Church of St. Demetrius of Rostov, the miracle worker Metropolitan of Rostov in the village of Dmitriyevskoye, Tula region Vitaly Belousov/Sputnik Vitaly Belousov/Sputnik

The central doors of the iconostasis are only opened during services. They lead to the altar table (more on this later). Only the priests can enter here.

Two more doors are at the sides of the iconostasis - for the use of church deacons who assist the priest during services, and one of the doors can also lead to the sacristy where the ritual vestments are kept.

The Altar's South Door in the Omsk prison church Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik

The Sanctuary (Altar area)

Natalya Nosova Natalya Nosova

The most important part of a divine service takes place in the church sanctuary, which is a raised area behind the iconostasis where the altar table is placed. The word "altar" itself is derived from Latin "altus" - high. Entry is prohibited to all but the clergy and members of the laity who have the latter's blessing (women can only enter the sanctuary if they have taken holy vows and have the special blessing of a priest).

An altar is literally a place of sacrifice, and in the Christian tradition what is offered up is the Bloodless Sacrifice.

The Altar Table (Prestol)

The Altar at the Church of All Saints in Yekaterinburg Sergei Pyatakov/Sputnik Sergei Pyatakov/Sputnik

In the center of the sanctuary beyond the Royal Doors is the altar table - it can only be glimpsed from a distance when the gates are opened during services. In appearance, the altar table is a meter-high square table covered with two cloths - the lower one symbolizes the shroud of Christ, and the upper one the ceremonial vestments of Our Lord.

The Altar Table Priest Maxim Massalitin (CC BY-SA 2.0)/Sputnik Priest Maxim Massalitin (CC BY-SA 2.0)/Sputnik

On the altar table lie the most important accessories of the divine service:

The Antimension (Russian: Antimins). In appearance, thisis a piece of fabric decorated with a representation of the entombment of Christ, and in reality it is one of the most important objects in the church. It is a consecrated and signed piece of cloth (a kind of sacred document), issued to the church when permission is granted for it to conduct divine services. By Orthodox tradition, every antimension has a small relic of a saint sewn into it.

(Russian: Antimins). In appearance, thisis a piece of fabric decorated with a representation of the entombment of Christ, and in reality it is one of the most important objects in the church. It is a consecrated and signed piece of cloth (a kind of sacred document), issued to the church when permission is granted for it to conduct divine services. By Orthodox tradition, every antimension has a small relic of a saint sewn into it. The Altar Table Book of the Gospels. In a sturdy, richly-decorated binding, this book is brought out during the divine service and the passages from the Gospels prescribed for that day are recited.

of the Gospels. In a sturdy, richly-decorated binding, this book is brought out during the divine service and the passages from the Gospels prescribed for that day are recited. The Altar Table Cross . Priests bless the people with the cross during the divine liturgy. They also use it to bless holy water, and offer the cross to believers to be kissed.

. Priests bless the people with the cross during the divine liturgy. They also use it to bless holy water, and offer the cross to believers to be kissed. The Altar Lamp (Lampada), which is only lit during divine services.

(Lampada), which is only lit during divine services. The Tabernacle (Darokhranitelnitsa) is a special container where the consecrated Eucharist is left and stored so that communion can be taken to those who haven't been able to receive it during services - for instance, the sick and the dying.

(Darokhranitelnitsa) is a special container where the consecrated Eucharist is left and stored so that communion can be taken to those who haven't been able to receive it during services - for instance, the sick and the dying. The Ciborium (Daronositsa) - a small portable box which the priest takes with him when he goes to give communion to someone outside the church building. Fragments of the consecrated Eucharist taken from the tabernacle are placed here.

(Daronositsa) - a small portable box which the priest takes with him when he goes to give communion to someone outside the church building. Fragments of the consecrated Eucharist taken from the tabernacle are placed here. The Chrismarium (Mirnitsa) - a container for holding consecrated oil used for anointing.

Table of Oblation (Zhertvennik)

Patriarch Kirill during the liturgy at Christ the Savior Cathedral Sergei Pyatakov/Sputnik Sergei Pyatakov/Sputnik

Next to the altar table stands a smaller table, where the bread in the form of communion wafer and the wine are prepared in a special way for the liturgy.

Seven-Branched Candlestick (Semisvechnik)

A seven-branched candlestick in the Church of the Purification of the Lord in Kaliningrad Igor Zarembo/Sputnik Igor Zarembo/Sputnik

This is a special candelabrum on a tall stand for seven candles, usually placed in the sanctuary near the altar table.

The High Place (Gorneye mesto)

Against the wall of the semicircular recess of the sanctuary is a special place occupied by the bishop's throne. The honorary bishop sits here during the divine liturgy.

Reliquary (Moshchevik)

A reliquary containing the relics of St. Spiridon of Triumph brought to Russia from the Greek island of Corfu Sergei Pyatakov/Sputnik Sergei Pyatakov/Sputnik

Miracle-working relics of saints can also frequently be found in a church. They can be placed in large and richly-decorated tomb-like shrines, or small caskets or larger reliquary chests (particularly if they are fragments of saints' relics or clothing).

