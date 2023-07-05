10 PAINTINGS of Russian Neoclassicism art

Dreamer and idealist painters of the early 20th century united around the magazine ‘Mir Iskusstva’ (‘World of Art’) and, inspired by Classical antiquity, gave impetus to a new direction in painting.

At the turn of the 20th century, the most talented Russian artists of their time were looking for a new artistic language. And they turned to Antiquity and the Renaissance. Thus, a new style was born – Russian Neoclassicism – which opposed the realism of peredvizhniki and the social themes they reflected in art.

The followers of the new trend were idealists and dreamers and they shared their aesthetic vision uniting around the ‘Mir Iskusstva’ (‘World of Art’) magazine, issued by Sergei Diaghilev. Among the loudest names were artists Leon Bakst, Zinaida Serebryakova, Alexander Samokhvalov, Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin and even Kazimir Malevich.

They went beyond the framework of academic painting, penetrated into the book graphics, design and architecture, in the scenography (worth just costumes and scenery of Diaghilev’s ‘Ballet Russes’!)

1. Leon Bakst. Terror Antiquus, 1908

The Russian Museum The Russian Museum

2. Boris Kustodiev. Portrait of René Nothaft, 1909

The Russian Museum The Russian Museum

3. Valentin Serov. The Rape of Europa, 1910

The Russian Museum The Russian Museum

4. Zinaida Serebryakova. Nude, 1911

The Russian Museum The Russian Museum

5. Alexander Yakovlev & Vasily Shukhaev. Self-Portraits (Harlequin and Pierrot), 1914

The Russian Museum The Russian Museum

6. Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin. Mother, 1915

The Russian Museum The Russian Museum

7. Konstantin Somov. Portrait of Methody Lukyanov, 1928

The Russian Museum The Russian Museum

8. Alexander Samokhvalov. Girl in a Sports Shirt, 1932

The Russian Museum The Russian Museum

9. Kazimir Malevich. Self-portrait, 1933

The Russian Museum The Russian Museum

10. Alexander Deineka. Expanse, 1944

The Russian Museum The Russian Museum

The ‘Inspired by the Classics’ exhibition is on display in the Benoit Wing of the Russian Museum until September 11, 2023.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.