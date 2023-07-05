10 PAINTINGS of Russian Neoclassicism art

At the turn of the 20th century, the most talented Russian artists of their time were looking for a new artistic language. And they turned to Antiquity and the Renaissance. Thus, a new style was born – Russian Neoclassicism – which opposed the realism of peredvizhniki and the social themes they reflected in art.
The followers of the new trend were idealists and dreamers and they shared their aesthetic vision uniting around the ‘Mir Iskusstva’ (‘World of Art’) magazine, issued by Sergei Diaghilev. Among the loudest names were artists Leon Bakst, Zinaida Serebryakova, Alexander Samokhvalov, Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin and even Kazimir Malevich.
They went beyond the framework of academic painting, penetrated into the book graphics, design and architecture, in the scenography (worth just costumes and scenery of Diaghilev’s ‘Ballet Russes’!)
The ‘Inspired by the Classics’ exhibition is on display in the Benoit Wing of the Russian Museum until September 11, 2023.
