These Russian & Hollywood actors look like twins!

Russian and Soviet artists could easily have been cast in the roles of these Hollywood actors.
Larisa Guzeyeva in ‘Cruel Romance’ (1983) and Olivia Wilde in ‘The Lazarus Effect’ (2015)
Legion Media; David Gelb/Blumhouse Productions, 2013
Margarita Terekhova in ‘Mirror’ (1974) Meryl Streep in ‘The Deadliest Season’ (1977)
Andrei Tarkovsky/Mosfilm, 1974; Robert Markowitz/CBS, 1977
Veniamin Smekhov in ‘The Life and Books of Alexander Grin’ (1984) and Mads Mikkelsen in ‘Hannibal’ (2013)
Vladimir Yezhov/Mosfilm, 1984; NBC, 2013
Irina Kupchenko (1969) and Elle Fanning in ‘20th Century Women’ (2016)
Vasily Malyshev/Sputnik; Mike Mills/Annapurna Pictures, 2016
Lyudmila Vlasova in ‘31 June’ (1978) and Julianne Moore (2004)
Leonid Kvinikhidze/Mosfilm, 1978; Legion Media
Svetlana Bondarchuk in ‘Love with an Accent’ (2012) and Toni Collette in ‘Hector and the Search for Happiness’ (2014)
Rezo Gigineishvili/AprilMIGpictures, 2012; Peter Chelsom/Construction Film, 2014
Oksana Akinshina in ‘Unprincipled in the Village’ (2023) and Carey Mulligan in ‘Drive’ (2011)
Roman Prygunov/Mediaslovo, 2023; Nicholas Winding Refn/Bold Films, 2011
Ekaterina Vilkova in ‘Barents Sea’ (2021) and Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Dropout’ (2022)
Oleg Fomin/Star Media, 2021; 20th Television, 2022
Agniya Ditkovskite in ‘The Reconstruction Experience’ (2014) and Gal Gadot in ‘Wonder Woman’ (2017)
Vitaly Vorobyov/World Russian Studios, 2014; Patty Jenkins/Atlas Entertainment, 2017
Vasily Lanovoi in ‘Scarlet Sails’ (1961) and David Tennant in ‘Doctor Who’ (2005)
Aleksandr Ptushko/Mosfilm, 1961; BBC Studios 2005
Nikita Dzhigurda (2020) and Viggo Mortensen in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’ (2003)
Legion Media; Peter Jackson/New Line Cinema, 2003
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
- Subscribe to our Telegram channel
- Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
- Enable push notifications on our website
- Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.