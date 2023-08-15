These Russian & Hollywood actors look like twins!

Russian and Soviet artists could easily have been cast in the roles of these Hollywood actors.

Larisa Guzeyeva in ‘Cruel Romance’ (1983) and Olivia Wilde in ‘The Lazarus Effect’ (2015)

Legion Media; David Gelb/Blumhouse Productions, 2013 Legion Media; David Gelb/Blumhouse Productions, 2013

Margarita Terekhova in ‘Mirror’ (1974) Meryl Streep in ‘The Deadliest Season’ (1977)

Andrei Tarkovsky/Mosfilm, 1974; Robert Markowitz/CBS, 1977 Andrei Tarkovsky/Mosfilm, 1974; Robert Markowitz/CBS, 1977

Veniamin Smekhov in ‘The Life and Books of Alexander Grin’ (1984) and Mads Mikkelsen in ‘Hannibal’ (2013)

Vladimir Yezhov/Mosfilm, 1984; NBC, 2013 Vladimir Yezhov/Mosfilm, 1984; NBC, 2013

Irina Kupchenko (1969) and Elle Fanning in ‘20th Century Women’ (2016)

Vasily Malyshev/Sputnik; Mike Mills/Annapurna Pictures, 2016 Vasily Malyshev/Sputnik; Mike Mills/Annapurna Pictures, 2016

Lyudmila Vlasova in ‘31 June’ (1978) and Julianne Moore (2004)

Leonid Kvinikhidze/Mosfilm, 1978; Legion Media Leonid Kvinikhidze/Mosfilm, 1978; Legion Media

Svetlana Bondarchuk in ‘Love with an Accent’ (2012) and Toni Collette in ‘Hector and the Search for Happiness’ (2014)

Rezo Gigineishvili/AprilMIGpictures, 2012; Peter Chelsom/Construction Film, 2014 Rezo Gigineishvili/AprilMIGpictures, 2012; Peter Chelsom/Construction Film, 2014

Oksana Akinshina in ‘Unprincipled in the Village’ (2023) and Carey Mulligan in ‘Drive’ (2011)

Roman Prygunov/Mediaslovo, 2023; Nicholas Winding Refn/Bold Films, 2011 Roman Prygunov/Mediaslovo, 2023; Nicholas Winding Refn/Bold Films, 2011

Ekaterina Vilkova in ‘Barents Sea’ (2021) and Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Dropout’ (2022)

Oleg Fomin/Star Media, 2021; 20th Television, 2022 Oleg Fomin/Star Media, 2021; 20th Television, 2022

Agniya Ditkovskite in ‘The Reconstruction Experience’ (2014) and Gal Gadot in ‘Wonder Woman’ (2017)

Vitaly Vorobyov/World Russian Studios, 2014; Patty Jenkins/Atlas Entertainment, 2017 Vitaly Vorobyov/World Russian Studios, 2014; Patty Jenkins/Atlas Entertainment, 2017

Vasily Lanovoi in ‘Scarlet Sails’ (1961) and David Tennant in ‘Doctor Who’ (2005)

Aleksandr Ptushko/Mosfilm, 1961; BBC Studios 2005 Aleksandr Ptushko/Mosfilm, 1961; BBC Studios 2005

Nikita Dzhigurda (2020) and Viggo Mortensen in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’ (2003)

Legion Media; Peter Jackson/New Line Cinema, 2003 Legion Media; Peter Jackson/New Line Cinema, 2003

