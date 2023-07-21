Which Hollywood stars could play Russian tsars?

Apart from the obvious facial likeness, John Turturro has masterfully performed an array of villain roles, which is very fitting for the popular image of the fearsome Russian tsar.
The king of unruly, witty and partly hysterical character parts, Nicholas Cage could perform well as Peter the Great, the reformer of Russian life, a wild drinker and womanizer and a man with a prominent mustache.
However majestic Helen Mirren was as Catherine the Great in the eponymous 2019 series, we still think Meryl Streep’s truly royal attitude could have been great for this role.
A distinct facial similarity is not the only thing that made us think about Michael Shannon as a fitting cast for Pavel I. Shannon is a seasoned actor that could play a troubled genius, prone to outbursts of rage, that emperor Pavel Petrovich was.
Jude Law’s screen persona is far removed from the image and character of Nicholas I. In real life, Nicholas was a harsh perfectionist and a ruthless commander. But, the similarity in their appearance is remarkable.
In The Happy Prince (2018), Colin Firth resembles Alexander II so much it’s staggering.
One of the wildest cast choices ever made.
One of the most caustic actors out there would surely do a great job of playing the last Russian emperor, who himself loved deadpan jokes.
We hope that someday, this moment will come. Someday.
