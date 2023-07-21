Which Hollywood stars could play Russian tsars?

In Ridley Scott’s upcoming blockbuster ‘Napoleon’, Russian Emperor Alexander I is portrayed by young French-Finnish actor Édouard Philipponnat. He’s great, but we have other cast ideas for Russian emperors, maybe even better fitting than Scott’s choice. Oh, and a bonus at the bottom!

1. John Turturro as Ivan the Terrible

Giacomo Battiato/11 Marzo Film, 2019; Tretyakov Gallery Giacomo Battiato/11 Marzo Film, 2019; Tretyakov Gallery

Apart from the obvious facial likeness, John Turturro has masterfully performed an array of villain roles, which is very fitting for the popular image of the fearsome Russian tsar.

2. Nicholas Cage as Peter the Great

Stephen Campanelli/VMI Worldwide, 2019; Hamburger Kunsthalle Stephen Campanelli/VMI Worldwide, 2019; Hamburger Kunsthalle

The king of unruly, witty and partly hysterical character parts, Nicholas Cage could perform well as Peter the Great, the reformer of Russian life, a wild drinker and womanizer and a man with a prominent mustache.

3. Meryl Streep as Catherine the Great

Legion Media; Kunsthistorisches Museum Legion Media; Kunsthistorisches Museum

However majestic Helen Mirren was as Catherine the Great in the eponymous 2019 series, we still think Meryl Streep’s truly royal attitude could have been great for this role.

4. Michael Shannon as Paul I

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Public domain Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Public domain

A distinct facial similarity is not the only thing that made us think about Michael Shannon as a fitting cast for Pavel I. Shannon is a seasoned actor that could play a troubled genius, prone to outbursts of rage, that emperor Pavel Petrovich was.

5. Jude Law as Nicholas I

Legion Media; Hermitage Museum Legion Media; Hermitage Museum

Jude Law’s screen persona is far removed from the image and character of Nicholas I. In real life, Nicholas was a harsh perfectionist and a ruthless commander. But, the similarity in their appearance is remarkable.

6. Colin Firth as Alexander II

Rupert Everett/BBC Films, 2018; Library and Archives Canada Rupert Everett/BBC Films, 2018; Library and Archives Canada

In The Happy Prince (2018), Colin Firth resembles Alexander II so much it’s staggering.

7. David Beckham as Alexander III

Europa Press/Getty Images; Public domain Europa Press/Getty Images; Public domain

One of the wildest cast choices ever made.

8. Hugh Laurie as Nicholas II

Armando Iannucci/HBO, 2022; Public domain Armando Iannucci/HBO, 2022; Public domain

One of the most caustic actors out there would surely do a great job of playing the last Russian emperor, who himself loved deadpan jokes.

BONUS:

Leonardo DiCaprio as Vladimir Lenin

Gareth Cattermole, Universal History Archive/Getty Images Gareth Cattermole, Universal History Archive/Getty Images

We hope that someday, this moment will come. Someday.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.