Ballerinas gracing the legendary Lake Baikal? Incredible! (PHOTOS)

The mystical beauty of the harsh Siberian lake attracts millions of tourists. But, for those lucky enough to see dancers floating above the water’s surface, it will remain one of the most memorable impressions in their lives.

On August 12th, near Irkutsk (6,000 km from Moscow), spectators could witness a stunning show: ballet performances with the background of Lake Baikal. This impressive performance was part of the ‘Baikal Dance Festival’.

Egor Belskih Egor Belskih

Egor Belskih Egor Belskih

‘Ballet on the water’ can be seen here for the second year, although the event itself has existed for six years already.

Egor Belskih Egor Belskih

Egor Belskih Egor Belskih

Its initiator was the Buryat Opera and Ballet Theater. With this initiative, the theater aimed to draw the attention of the public to environmental threats, particularly the danger of polluting the unique lake with microplastics.

Egor Belskih Egor Belskih

Egor Belskih Egor Belskih

The stage was set right on the lake’s shore and the decoration for the performance was Lake Baikal itself. The ballet program of the festival included excerpts from ballets ‘Le Corsaire’ and ‘The Beautiful Angara River’, contemporary choreography and much more. The soloists from the Mariinsky Theater, the Music Theater of Karelia, the Perm and Astrakhan Theaters all came to Buryatia to participate in the festival.

Egor Belskih Egor Belskih

Egor Belskih Egor Belskih

At sunset, the audience was treated to a truly fantastic spectacle. Fourteen ballerinas danced an excerpt from the ballet ‘Swan Lake’.

Egor Belskih Egor Belskih

Egor Belskih Egor Belskih

As part of the festival, there were also photo exhibitions dedicated to ecological problems, master classes and eco-quests.

Egor Belskih Egor Belskih

Egor Belskih Egor Belskih

Dmitry Dalykov, the director of the Buryat Opera and Ballet Theater, said that the organizers hope to make the event international. If circumstances are favorable, foreign performers can be seen there as early as in 2024.

Egor Belskih Egor Belskih

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.