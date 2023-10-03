Was Yesenin murdered or did he kill himself?

This question is, perhaps, one of the most important mysteries in the biography of Sergei Yesenin, the great Russian poet, which still thrills his many admirers.

Sergei Yesenin, 1922 Public domain Public domain

Tragic circumstances in his personal life, a deep depression and creative crisis and a farewell verse written in blood – much evidence says that the poet voluntarily ended his life.

The disorder in the Angleterre hotel’s room, where he was found dead, as well as the traces of beatings and abrasions on his face and chest – all this gave ground for gossip that someone may have “helped” the poet to leave this world.

Most historians are inclined to the version of suicide. Today, it is generally accepted and it has allegedly even been confirmed by forensic experts. However, in the 1970-1980s, conspiracy theories began to spread that Yesenin was killed by the Soviet secret police and then a hanging was staged. The poet’s fans willingly picked up this version, because it added tragedy to the image of the hooligan author. And they quickly found a lot of “confirmations” in his verses.

Sergei Yesenin several hours after his death Public domain Public domain

The murder rumor was spread in popular culture, including in Vitaly Bezrukov’s book ‘Sergei Yesenin’ and the popular ‘Yesenin’ TV series, where the poet is played by famous actor Sergei Bezrukov. This led even more people to question whether he had committed suicide.

What do you think, was Yesenin murdered or did he hang himself?

