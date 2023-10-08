10 MAIN Russian folk singers & ensembles (VIDEO)

They became famous all over the world singing soulful songs about Russian nature, love and the Russian North.

Listening to these songs, you imagine a Russian troika (horse-pulled sled) rushing along a snowy road, birch trees in the forest and merry round dances. These Soviet and Russian singers and musical groups are best known for their folk songs.

1. Lidia Ruslanova

A concert for Soviet soldiers on the steps of the Reichstag on May 2, 1945. Georgy Petrusov/Sputnik Georgy Petrusov/Sputnik

Each song is like a small show. Lidia Ruslanova (1900-1973) stood out among all performers of Russian folk songs for her unique style and beautiful low contralto voice. She is best known for her songs ‘Valenki’, ‘Shining Month’, ‘Steppe and Steppe Around’. She went on stage in peasant clothes with a headscarf and the audience really appreciated her image.

During World War II, Ruslanova held more than a thousand concerts, including on May 2 at the defeated Reichstag. Despite her popularity, in 1947, she fell into disgrace and was sent to the GULAG, from which she was able to get out only after Stalin's death in 1953. She continued to perform until the end of her life.

2. Lyudmila Zykina

Lyudmila Zykina, 1978. Miroslav Murazov/Sputnik Miroslav Murazov/Sputnik

Singing was a family passion of Lyudmila Zykina (1929-2009). She wanted to become a pilot, but, in 1947, she went to the Pyatnitsky Choir audition on a dare and unexpectedly beat the other 1,499 people! She became a solo artist in 1960, after winning a vocal competition in Moscow.

Mastering traditional folk singing, Zykina was inspired by Ruslanova's style, turning each song into a theatrical production. She also sang folk-style songs, the most famous of which was called ‘Volga’.

3. The Pyatnitsky Choir

Artists of the Pyatnitsky Choir, 1970. Alexander Nevezhin/Sputnik Alexander Nevezhin/Sputnik

The first professional folk choir in Russia was assembled by musician Mitrofan Pyatnitsky. To find performers, he traveled to villages in Voronezh, Smolensk and Ryazan regions. They were all simple peasants and their songs were the most authentic folk. The first concert was held in Moscow in 1911 with great success, but the real popularity came to them already in the Soviet years.

Now, the Pyatnitsky Choir is an unofficial benchmark for Russian folk songs.

4. Leonid Smetannikov

Leonid Smetannikov during the recording of a New Year's TV program in Ostankino, Moscow. Valentin Mastyukov/TASS Valentin Mastyukov/TASS

People's Artist of the USSR Leonid Smetannikov (born 1943) is an opera singer with a lyric baritone and a soloist of the Saratorvo Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. However, Russian folk songs performed by him are better known than some opera arias. And he performed these songs not in any folkloric attire, but in the most ordinary attire.

5. Kuban Cossack Choir

Artists of the Kuban Cossack Choir in Krasnodar, 1988. Petshakovsky/Sputnik Petshakovsky/Sputnik

One of the oldest folk ensembles in Russia, the Kuban Cossack Choir was founded in 1811. Initially, it was a choir for service in the Resurrection Cathedral of Krasnodar (then called Ekaterinodar), but, already in the mid 19th century, it began to hold secular concerts throughout the south of Russia.

Today, the artists sing Cossack songs from different eras, songs dedicated to Kuban and Russia, military songs, as well as famous folk songs.

6. The Northern Russian Folk Choir

The Northern Russian Folk Choir, 1982. С. Gubsky/TASS С. Gubsky/TASS

Folk songs of the Russian North are notable for their rich and complex multi-voiced sound.

You can hear them performed by the Northern Russian Folk Choir, whose repertoire includes both popular and rare songs of the White Sea dwellers, the Pomors. This choir is a state choir (with state backing) and was founded back in Arkhangelsk in 1926. It is constantly on tour across the country with its always changing large musical program.

7. Yekaterina Shavrina

Yekaterina Shavrina, 1992. Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Yekaterina Shavrina (born 1943) is the only Russian folk singer who has performed solo concerts in the United Nations Hall of Fame twice (in 1981 and 1983). She performs traditional Russian folk songs, as well as Soviet and contemporary tunes.

8. Marina Devyatova

Marina Devyatova. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Russian singer Marina Devyatova was born in 1983 in the family of popular musician Vladimir Devyatov and has been performing on stage since childhood. Although she also performs author's songs, it is as a performer of Russian folk music that she became most famous. Her fans note her very pleasant voice, which can almost replace a whole choir!

9. Nadezhda Babkina

Nadezhda Babkina. Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

People's Artist of Russia Nadezhda Babkina (born in 1950) founded the ‘Russian Song Ensemble’ in the mid-1970s and became its soloist. Her repertoire includes hundreds of famous songs in modern arrangements. It is hard to resist dancing!

10. Pelageya

Pelageya. Vladimir Trefilov/Sputnik Vladimir Trefilov/Sputnik

Pelageya Telegina (born in 1986) first went on stage at the age of four and, at the age of nine, she had already signed her first music label contract. In the late 1990s, she was probably one of the most famous teenagers in the country and it was folk songs that she sang. Today, she not only performs modern versions of folk and author's songs, but, for several years now, she has been a mentor on the musical show ‘The Voice’.

Bonus:

French musician Marion studies Russian via an online translator and has millions of views on YouTube, singing soulful folk melodies with her accordion. Check out her beautiful voice!

