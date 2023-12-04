Portraits of famous people embroidered by a Russian craftswoman (PHOTOS)

Artist Ksenia Gromova is a talented portrait painter; and, since 2017, she has been practicing smooth embroidery. Take a look at the incredible portraits she’s made with just a needle and some thread!

Frida Kahlo

Salvador Dali

Catherine the Great & her favorite Grigory Potemkin

Marilyn Monroe

Joseph Brodsky

Sandro Botticelli's Venus

Jacques Yves Cousteau

Vincent van Gogh

Shakespeare (and poor Yorick)

Sergey Yesenin

