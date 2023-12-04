Portraits of famous people embroidered by a Russian craftswoman (PHOTOS)

Alexandra Guzeva

Ksenia Gromova/@gromdoma
Artist Ksenia Gromova is a talented portrait painter; and, since 2017, she has been practicing smooth embroidery. Take a look at the incredible portraits she’s made with just a needle and some thread!

Frida Kahlo

Ksenia Gromova/@gromdoma

Salvador Dali

Ksenia Gromova/@gromdoma

Catherine the Great & her favorite Grigory Potemkin

Ksenia Gromova/@gromdoma

Marilyn Monroe

Ksenia Gromova/@gromdoma

Joseph Brodsky

Ksenia Gromova/@gromdoma

Sandro Botticelli's Venus

Ksenia Gromova/@gromdoma

Jacques Yves Cousteau

Ksenia Gromova/@gromdoma

Vincent van Gogh

Ksenia Gromova/@gromdoma

Shakespeare (and poor Yorick)

Ksenia Gromova/@gromdoma

Sergey Yesenin

Ksenia Gromova/@gromdoma

