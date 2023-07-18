Russia-inspired Barbie dolls (PHOTOS)

The first ever “Russian” Barbie doll was released in 1989 among other dolls from the collection ‘Dolls of the World’. Russian Barbie was represented as a blonde in a long pink coat with golden embroidery and big fur hat to protect her from the cold Russian winter.
A second doll was released in 1997 and also was a part of a collection dedicated to different countries. This time, Barbie’s origin was manifested way more clearly with a kokoshnik, embroidered red tunic and the Moscow Kremlin in the background.
Similar to the previous one, a more regal Barbie appeared in 2004. She represents the Grand Duchess – daughter of the tsar and tsarina. In other words, this is a Russian princess – you can spot a fancy kokoshnik instead of a crown.
This doll looks less traditional and is more akin to the first Russian Barbie – quite neutral, yet recognizable as a “Russian”, again thanks to a large fur hat, a muff and golden locks.
Designer Robert Best created a whole collection of Russian dolls, including one ‘Ken’ named Nikolai, dressed in a military uniform of imperial times.
All the female dolls are dressed with a twist on Russian traditional clothing, yet don’t replicate it fully. The ‘Mila’ doll has a scarf on her head and matryoshkas imprinted on her skirt.
‘Ekaterina’s look is decorated with fur.
‘Darya’s dress is similar to formal court dresses, while ‘Verushka’ is wearing a black ushanka.
