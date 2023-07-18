Russia-inspired Barbie dolls (PHOTOS)

In Russia, Barbie dolls have always been perceived as an essential part of Western culture. However, the creators of these dolls themselves believed that they could have a Russian look, as well.

Russian Barbie, 1989

The first ever “Russian” Barbie doll was released in 1989 among other dolls from the collection ‘Dolls of the World’. Russian Barbie was represented as a blonde in a long pink coat with golden embroidery and big fur hat to protect her from the cold Russian winter.

Barbie/Mattel Barbie/Mattel

Russian Barbie, 1997

A second doll was released in 1997 and also was a part of a collection dedicated to different countries. This time, Barbie’s origin was manifested way more clearly with a kokoshnik, embroidered red tunic and the Moscow Kremlin in the background.

Princess of Imperial Russia Barbie, 2004

Similar to the previous one, a more regal Barbie appeared in 2004. She represents the Grand Duchess – daughter of the tsar and tsarina. In other words, this is a Russian princess – you can spot a fancy kokoshnik instead of a crown.

Russian Barbie, 2009

This doll looks less traditional and is more akin to the first Russian Barbie – quite neutral, yet recognizable as a “Russian”, again thanks to a large fur hat, a muff and golden locks.

Barbie dolls by Robert Best, 2011

Designer Robert Best created a whole collection of Russian dolls, including one ‘Ken’ named Nikolai, dressed in a military uniform of imperial times.

All the female dolls are dressed with a twist on Russian traditional clothing, yet don’t replicate it fully. The ‘Mila’ doll has a scarf on her head and matryoshkas imprinted on her skirt.

‘Ekaterina’s look is decorated with fur.

‘Darya’s dress is similar to formal court dresses, while ‘Verushka’ is wearing a black ushanka.

