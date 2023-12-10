Russia through the eyes of artist Boris Grigoriev (PICS)

The painter left his homeland after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, but it never left his heart.

Artist Boris Grigoriev (1886-1939) emigrated from Russia after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution and lived most of his life in France. His art was almost forgotten in his homeland, but became very popular in the West. He never forgot Russia and it was one of the main themes in his works. Thus, in his cycles ‘Russia’ and ‘Faces of Russia’, dedicated to the Russian province, he tried to express the soul of his compatriots with the tools of fine art.

Village

Courtesy of Faberge Museum

Sunflowers

Courtesy of Faberge Museum

Sheaves

Courtesy of Faberge Museum

House under the trees

Courtesy of Faberge Museum

Faces of Russia

Courtesy of Faberge Museum

Portrait of actor Pyotr Baksheyev playing Vaska Pepla in the ‘Lower Depths’ performance, based on Maxim Gorky’s play

Courtesy of Faberge Museum

Portrait of a peasant girl

Courtesy of Faberge Museum

Drawing

Courtesy of Faberge Museum

Drawing

Courtesy of Faberge Museum

Drawing

Courtesy of Faberge Museum

The retrospective exhibition of Boris Grigoriev is on display at the Fabergé Museum in St. Petersburg until January 28, 2024.

