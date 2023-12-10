Russia through the eyes of artist Boris Grigoriev (PICS)

Artist Boris Grigoriev (1886-1939) emigrated from Russia after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution and lived most of his life in France. His art was almost forgotten in his homeland, but became very popular in the West. He never forgot Russia and it was one of the main themes in his works. Thus, in his cycles ‘Russia’ and ‘Faces of Russia’, dedicated to the Russian province, he tried to express the soul of his compatriots with the tools of fine art.
The retrospective exhibition of Boris Grigoriev is on display at the Fabergé Museum in St. Petersburg until January 28, 2024.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox