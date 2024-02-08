Gorky Film Studio reveals the secrets of movie making

One of the oldest film studios in Russia has inaugurated a museum on its premises. In it, you can learn about professions that are mentioned in movie credits and find out what it's like to be part of a film crew. The exhibition is on display until May 12, 2024!

An album with auditions for the movie "Seventeen Moments of Spring". Press photo Press photo

Many movies made at the Gorky Film Studio are classics of Soviet, Russian and world cinema. Movies like 'Seventeen Moments of Spring', 'Carnival', 'The Dawns Here Are Quiet', 'White Bim Black Ear', 'Guest from the Future', 'Brother' and many others are widely known both in Russia and internationally.

Press photo Press photo

This year, one of Russia's oldest film studios, founded in 1915, is opening a museum in its main building on Sergei Eisenstein Street. Part of it is already open to the public - there, you can learn about the different stages of film production, take a detailed look at sets, props and costumes or even have a go at being a lighting technician or make-up artist.

Press photo Press photo

We visited the museum's first exhibition, 'Off Screen: Sights to Behold'. "Our exhibition is about the people who work off camera, the specialized film professionals who only feature in the credits and are generally little known," the studio told us. The fact is, hundreds of people are employed on a film set.

Press photo Press photo

In the museum, the visitor becomes a participant in different stages of film production: screenplay discussions, storyboards, screen tests, the making of the sets and light and sound work.

Press photo Press photo

All the details of the exhibition space appear very familiar. Sheets from the script of the movie 'End of Operation Resident' (1986), which was made there, literally hover above a table where the production crew meet.

Press photo Press photo

On one wall, you can see scenes from 'Seventeen Moments of Spring' (1973) and, on a screen, you can "flip through" an album of actors' screen tests.

Press photo Press photo

On another is a storyboard for the new movie 'Nuremberg' (2023). You’ll also see the original sets for the thriller 'Kukolnik' ('The Puppeteer', 2023) and authentic costumes from the movies 'The Youth of Peter the Great' (1980) and 'After the Rain, on Thursday' (1986).

Press photo Press photo

Meanwhile, it’s impossible to imagine modern cinema without computer graphics. One of the displays shows how virtual shots are ultimately converted into "real" footage. The bulk of the film studio museum is set to open in Summer 2024.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.