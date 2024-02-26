Where did the blue & pink baby ribbons come from?

The tradition is rooted in royal times. In the Russian Empire, the highest state awards were the ‘Order of St. Andrew’ — for men; and the ‘Order of St. Catherine’ — for women. Order insignia was worn on the ribbons: in the first case, on blue, in the second, on red.
Portrait of Peter the Great by Jean-Marc Nattier, (1717); Portrait of Catherine I by Jean-Marc Nattier (1717)Hermitage Museum
Emperor Paul I ordered that each newborn member of the imperial house be awarded them at baptism.
So, a new tradition appeared, which eventually spread to all newborns — not only high-born.
