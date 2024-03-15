10 knitted works by contemporary Russian artists (PICS)

Contemporary art has gone far beyond the boundaries of drawing. A vast variety of materials and forms are now used. One of the latest trends is working with fabrics and embroidery. Take a look at what's going on.

1. Timur Novikov. Untitled, 1989

Fabric, application.

Ekaterina and Vladimir Semenikhin collection Ekaterina and Vladimir Semenikhin collection

2. Fyodor Lvovsky. ‘Endless flight’, 2017

Hand weaving, wool, wood, laser cutting, acrylic.

Courtesy of Eugene Shutko, Atelier CHOUTKO Gallery

3. Lydia Masterkova. ‘Composition. Priluki’, 1960-1961

Fabric, collage.

Evgeny Khamin collection Evgeny Khamin collection

4. Gosha Ostretsov. ‘Chief Master Tapestry # 1/5', 2021

Hand weaving, wool, cotton.

Courtesy of Eugene Shutko, Atelier CHOUTKO Gallery

5. Textile Lab. ‘Folded / not folded’, 2021

Courtesy of Alexandra Ostrovskaya

6. Alexandra Ostrovskaya. ‘Filled emptiness/self-observation’, 2021

Welded mesh, cotton, viscose, hand weaving.

Courtesy of Alexandra Ostrovskaya

7. Maria Arendt. ‘Shukhov Towers on the Oka River’, 2010

Linen, embroidery, mixed media.

Courtesy of Totibadze Gallery

8. Daria Neretina. ‘Panoramas’, 2022

Fabric, garden foil, acrylic, watercolor, embroidery.

Courtesy of Daria Neretina

9. Kirill Manchunsky. ‘Porthole’, 2023

Fabric, batik, machine and hand embroidery.

Courtesy of 11.12 GALLERY

10. Tatiana Akhmetgalieva. ‘Flicker V and Flicker IV’. From the 'Allergies to Dust' series, 2014

Mixed technique.

Ekaterina and Vladimir Semenikhin collection Ekaterina and Vladimir Semenikhin collection

These and other works are displayed at the ‘Woven’ exhibition at the ‘Ekaterina’ Cultural Foundation in Moscow.

