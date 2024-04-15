TOP 10 Soviet detective movies you can watch free ONLINE

Brave Soviet police, cunning spies and good old detective mysteries. We’ve compiled a short list of the main detective movies made in the USSR, which we definitely recommend you watch!

1. ‘The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes & Dr. Watson’ (1979-1986)

Igor Maslennikov/Lenfilm, 1985 Igor Maslennikov/Lenfilm, 1985

Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective stories were so beloved by Soviet citizens that they were adopted to the screen several times. The most legendary was the TV series with Vasily Livanov starring as Sherlock Holmes. It was popular even in the UK and the actor was awarded the ‘Order of the British Empire’.

2. ‘The Meeting Place Cannot Be Changed’ (1979)

Stanislav Govorukhin/Odessa film studio, 1979 Stanislav Govorukhin/Odessa film studio, 1979

This cult TV series about Soviet police fighting criminals in post-war Moscow. Starring the legendary Vladimir Vysotsky and Vladimir Konkin, who played his sidekick. They say that when the first episodes premiered on TV, crime decreased in the streets, because everyone was glued to their TV screens wanting to know about the adventures of the colorful characters.

3. ‘Desyat Negrityat’ (1987)

Stanislav Govorukhin/Odessa film studio, 1987 Stanislav Govorukhin/Odessa film studio, 1987

Director Stanislav Govorukhin's movie is the only adaptation to have kept the original title by Agatha Christie, while, in the West, the story was first renamed to ‘Ten Little Indians’ and then to ‘And Then There Were None’. But, because the original title is now considered racist in the West, the movie's title is written in English, transliterating the Russian words: 'Desyat Negrityat' («Десять негритят»). The legendary detective adaptation was filmed on the picturesque cliffs of Crimea with the participation of some of the best Soviet actors at the time: from the beautiful Tatiana Drubich to Alexander Kaidanovsky, familiar to the audience from Tarkovsky's ‘Stalker’ (1979).

4. ‘Investigation Led by Experts’ (1971-2002)

Vyacheslav Brovkin/Central Television of the USSR, 1971 Vyacheslav Brovkin/Central Television of the USSR, 1971

The plot revolves around three employees of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department who unravel complex cases. The TV series ran for 18 years non-stop and was so beloved by the audience that, after the break, it was released again. Many still hum the soundtrack: "Our service is dangerous and difficult, but, at first glance, as if not visible!" After the series ended, Leonid Kanevsky, one of the actors playing main role, launched his own criminal documentary show, which is still on air today.

5. ‘Look for a Woman’ (1982)

Alla Surikova/Mosfilm, 1982 Alla Surikova/Mosfilm, 1982

A detective comedy about a murder in a Parisian notary office starring the fabulous Sofiko Chiaureli. The action takes place in one space and director Alla Surikova filmed the entire piece in ‘Mosfilm’ film studio’s pavilions. Except for the intro, which includes views of Paris, which were shot by famous director Georgy Danelia on an amateur camera in the French capital.

6. ‘TASS Is Authorized to Declare...’ (1984)

Vladimir Fokin/Gorky Film Studio, 1984 Vladimir Fokin/Gorky Film Studio, 1984

This Cold War spy series starring Vyacheslav Tikhonov (who was a living legend after portrayal of spy ‘Stierlitz’ in the cult ‘Seventeen Moments of Spring’ TV series). In the story, the KGB tries to identify a traitor who is passing secret information to the CIA about Soviet affairs in a fictional African country.

7. ‘Petrovka, 38’ (1980)

Boris Grigoriev/Gorky Film Studio, 1980 Boris Grigoriev/Gorky Film Studio, 1980

Everyone in Russia knows the Moscow address Petrovka Street, 38, thanks to this edgy movie. The Moscow Criminal Investigation Department is located there and, according to the plot, its employees bravely investigate a series of robberies. The audience was especially pleased to see the duo from the cult movie ‘Officers’ (1971) - actors Georgy Yumatov and Vasily Lanovoi - reunited on screen again.

8. Trilogy about policeman Aniskin (1968-1978)

Mikhail Zharov, Vitaly Ivanov/Gorky Film Studio, 1978 Mikhail Zharov, Vitaly Ivanov/Gorky Film Studio, 1978

A kind, clumsy, but shrewd rural policeman named Aniskin masterfully solves various crimes. The character proved so popular that three movies were made about his exploits: after the success of the first part, ‘Village Detective’ (1969), actor Mikhail Zharov, who played the main role, directed the sequels himself - ‘Aniskin and Fantomas’ (1974) and ‘Aniskin Again’ (1978).

9. ‘Trap for a Lonely Man’ (1990)

Alexei Korenev/Entertainment Film Association, 1990 Alexei Korenev/Entertainment Film Association, 1990

Comedy detective based on a French play. The action takes place in the suburbs of Paris: a young man declares to the police that his wife is missing, but suddenly a certain person appears who pretends to be his wife. He thinks that the impostor is claiming his inheritance, but the case turns out to be much more complicated....

10. ‘The Secret Agent's Blunder’ (1968)

Veniamin Dorman/Gorky Film Studio, 1968 Veniamin Dorman/Gorky Film Studio, 1968

A sophisticated psychological detective about a 1960s-era spy. The son of a Russian count and emigrant arrives in the USSR to recruit agents. But the Soviet counter-intelligence service gets on his trail. Later three more movies about this intelligence officer will be released: ‘Secret Agent's Destiny’, ‘Resident Return’ and ‘End of the Resident Project’.

