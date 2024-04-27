How did a Pskov church inspire Le Corbusier?

Legendary French architect Le Corbusier realized only one project in the Soviet Union - the ‘Centrosoyuz’ building in Moscow. He dreamed of rebuilding the capital by destroying old buildings, but eventually found a source of inspiration in Russian architecture for projects in his homeland.

Ludvig14 (CC BY-SA 4.0) Ludvig14 (CC BY-SA 4.0)

During his visit to Russia in 1921, he made several trips around the country, including a visit to Pskov. The architect was impressed by the ancient churches, especially the Church of the Epiphany in Zapskovye.

A.Savin A.Savin

The white stone church on the right bank of the Pskova River was built at the end of the 15th century. From there, one can clearly see the surrounding area - it is impossible to take your eyes off the majestic landscape. It is a complex architectural construction with galleries and a powerful belfry to match it.

GAlexandrova (CC BY-SA 4.0) GAlexandrova (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The outline of the Pskov church can be seen in the church of Notre-Dame-du-Eau in Ronchan, which Le Corbusier worked on in the mid-1950s. The substantial concrete building, resembling a majestic ship, absorbed the architect’s most vivid impressions - from the ruins of the Greek Parthenon, the Roman villa of Hadrian to the Pskov Church of the Epiphany.

Legion Media Legion Media

"It is often said that, when designing the church in Ronchan, Le Corbusier was inspired by the image of the Church of the Epiphany from Zapskovye. I think this is partly true, because Russian medieval architecture really made a great impression on him, as evidenced by his numerous letters and diary notes," says architectural critic Olga Mamaeva. “But, it is hardly possible to compare these buildings directly; it would be more correct to talk about individual rhymes, which are not difficult to guess. The fusion with nature, the building's integration into the landscape - both churches are located on a hill - is the first thing that catches the eye. Proportionality, a complex, asymmetrical composition, white walls, a deliberate refusal to be decorative - all this, of course, makes the Pskov church similar to the building in Ronchamp. But, it is important to remember that Le Corbusier's architecture is a synthesis of different traditions, sometimes contradictory, but harmoniously coexisting with each other."

The French architect's masterpiece was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2016, while the church in Pskov was included in it in 2019.

