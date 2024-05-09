20 fabulous illustrations to Alexander Pushkin’s works (PICS)

1. Ivan Bilibin. Thirty three bogatyrs. Illustration for ‘The Tale of Tsar Saltan’, 1905
2. Ivan Bilibin. Feast at Prince Gvidon’s. Illustration for ‘The Tale of Tsar Saltan’, 1905
3. Ivan Bilibin. The mythical island of Buyan. Illustration for ‘The Tale of Tsar Saltan’, 1905
4. Ivan Bilibin. Illustration for ‘The Tale of the Fisherman and the Fish’, 1908
5. Fyodor Sollogub. Illustration for ‘The Tale of the Golden Cockerel’, late 1880s–1890
6. Fyodor Sollogub. Illustration for ‘The Tale of the Golden Cockerel’, late 1880s–1890
7. Boris Kustodiev. Illustration for ‘The Tale of Tsar Saltan’, 1919
8. Boris Kustodiev. Swan Princess. Illustration for ‘The Tale of Tsar Saltan’, 1919
9. Boris Kustodiev. Illustration for the novel ‘Dubrovsky’, 1919
10. Elena Samokish-Sudkovskaya. Onegin in his chamber. Illustration for ‘Eugene Onegin’ novel in verse, 1918
11. Elena Samokish-Sudkovskaya. Onegin and Tatyana. Illustration for ‘Eugene Onegin’ novel in verse , 1918
12. Yevgeny Kibrik. Illustration for ‘Boris Godunov’ tragedy, 1962
13. Yevgeny Kibrik. Illustration for ‘The Tale of the Golden Cockerel’, 1930s
14. Tatiana Mavrina. Illustration for ‘The Tale of the Dead Princess’, 1940s
15. Vladimir Milashevsky. Quarrel. Illustration for ‘The Shot’ novella from ‘The Tales of the Late Ivan Petrovich Belkin’, 1970s
16. Vladimir Milashevsky. Illustration for ‘The Moor of Peter the Great’ unfinished novel, 1970s
17. Piteris Smagins. Illustration for ‘Ruslan and Lyudmila’ poem, 1963
18. Ilya Bogdesko. Illustration for ‘The Gypsies’ poem, 1957
19. Yulia Obolenskaya. Illustration for ‘The Tale of the Golden Cockerel’, 1918
20. Anatoly Itkin. Illustration to ‘The Tale of the Fisherman and the Fish’, 2002
