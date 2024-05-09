20 fabulous illustrations to Alexander Pushkin’s works (PICS)

Take a closer look at how artists in Russia and the USSR fantasized and depicted characters and plots from fairy tales, poems and novels by Russia’s main poet.

1. Ivan Bilibin. Thirty three bogatyrs. Illustration for ‘The Tale of Tsar Saltan’, 1905

2. Ivan Bilibin. Feast at Prince Gvidon’s. Illustration for ‘The Tale of Tsar Saltan’, 1905

3. Ivan Bilibin. The mythical island of Buyan. Illustration for ‘The Tale of Tsar Saltan’, 1905

4. Ivan Bilibin. Illustration for ‘The Tale of the Fisherman and the Fish’, 1908

5. Fyodor Sollogub. Illustration for ‘The Tale of the Golden Cockerel’, late 1880s–1890

6. Fyodor Sollogub. Illustration for ‘The Tale of the Golden Cockerel’, late 1880s–1890

7. Boris Kustodiev. Illustration for ‘The Tale of Tsar Saltan’, 1919

8. Boris Kustodiev. Swan Princess. Illustration for ‘The Tale of Tsar Saltan’, 1919

9. Boris Kustodiev. Illustration for the novel ‘Dubrovsky’, 1919

10. Elena Samokish-Sudkovskaya. Onegin in his chamber. Illustration for ‘Eugene Onegin’ novel in verse, 1918

11. Elena Samokish-Sudkovskaya. Onegin and Tatyana. Illustration for ‘Eugene Onegin’ novel in verse , 1918

12. Yevgeny Kibrik. Illustration for ‘Boris Godunov’ tragedy, 1962

13. Yevgeny Kibrik. Illustration for ‘The Tale of the Golden Cockerel’, 1930s

14. Tatiana Mavrina. Illustration for ‘The Tale of the Dead Princess’, 1940s

15. Vladimir Milashevsky. Quarrel. Illustration for ‘The Shot’ novella from ‘The Tales of the Late Ivan Petrovich Belkin’, 1970s

16. Vladimir Milashevsky. Illustration for ‘The Moor of Peter the Great’ unfinished novel, 1970s

17. Piteris Smagins. Illustration for ‘Ruslan and Lyudmila’ poem, 1963

18. Ilya Bogdesko. Illustration for ‘The Gypsies’ poem, 1957

19. Yulia Obolenskaya. Illustration for ‘The Tale of the Golden Cockerel’, 1918

20. Anatoly Itkin. Illustration to ‘The Tale of the Fisherman and the Fish’, 2002

