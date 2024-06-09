All the roles in this theater are played by HORSES!

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

The third bell sounds, the lights dim and onto the stage - or rather into the show ring - trot the “actors”! They perform intricate stunts to music: Their different tricks fall within an overall storyline that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik

The Equine Theater only opened in the Russian capital in early 2023: It operates as part of the Horse Museum at the Center for National Equestrian Traditions at the VDNKh exhibition park.

Kirill Zykov/Moskva agency Kirill Zykov/Moskva agency

The top performers there are the ‘Russian Saddle’ and ‘Vladimir Heavy Draft’ breeds.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

The smallest "star", meanwhile, is a European miniature horse by the name of Sheldon. He has already performed the lead role in the play titled 'History of One Friendship' about how a little horse becomes a celebrity performer.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

Equine Theater artists Aida Gadzhimirzayeva and Vadim Kolodochkin work in the "freedom of horses" genre - they have the largest group in Russia performing in this style.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

What it signifies is that their charges carry out all commands synchronously: rearing up on their hind legs, performing pirouettes and moving around the ring.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

A unique trick can also be viewed at the Equine Theater: a horse jumping over a skipping rope!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.