What you need to know about Catherine the Great's Chinese Palace

This palace is probably the most luxurious in the Oranienbaum palace and park ensemble in the town of Lomonosov near St. Petersburg.

Alexey Danichev/Sputnik Alexey Danichev/Sputnik

It looks like a box with a secret: behind the laconic facade hides a regal splendor - halls decorated in the Chinese style. Art historian Alexandre Benois called Catherine II's personal residence a graceful, elegant trinket that one could not help but admire.

Alexey Danichev/Sputnik Alexey Danichev/Sputnik

The Chinese palace was built by architect Antonio Rinaldi. The rooms were decorated in the then fashionable ‘chinoiserie’ style: a lot of gilding and stucco, smooth curves of frames, porcelain from the East and Europe, mirrors, Chinese and Japanese lacquer furniture. In order to decorate the empress'personal summer house, a trade caravan traveled to China several times. Catherine entertained her first guests there in 1768.

Alexey Danichev/Sputnik Alexey Danichev/Sputnik

The main pearl of the palace is considered to be the Glass Bead Cabinet: its walls are decorated with a dozen panels embroidered with silk thread and glass beads. Butterflies and birds flutter across the sparkling background and the gilded frames resemble tree trunks. It’s as if one finds oneself not in a room, but in a magical forest. Catherine II loved the study for its "exuberant appearance" and met withhigh-ranking guests in it.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.