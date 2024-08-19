The ‘New Chersonesos’ historical & archaeological park has opened in Sevastopol (PHOTOS)

The new museum complex is located in the area of ​​​​Quarantine Bay: In ancient times, the suburb of Chersonesos was located there. Now, the museums of Antiquity and Byzantium, Crimea and Novorossiya, as well as the Museum of Christianity have been built on this territory.

The Museum of Crimea and Novorossiya is already open to visitors: in its interactive exhibits, you can immerse yourself in the past and get acquainted with the history of the region.

Among the exhibits of the Museum of Antiquity and Byzantium is a large diorama titled ‘Baptism of the army of Prince Vladimir in Chersonesos’.

Archaeological finds made on the territory of ‘New Chersonesos’ will also be moved there. There are many of them - almost seven million artifacts.

The dome of the three-story Museum of Christianity is reminiscent of the Church of St. Sophia in Istanbul - Nicholas II wanted to build it in 1913, but, due to World War I, construction was postponed.

Visitors can stroll through the restored Byzantine Quarter and along the Geroon River, the bed of which was discovered during excavations, visit the new Holy Trinity Church and Park and the recently restored St. Vladimir's Cathedral, built on the site of Prince Vladimir's baptism.

