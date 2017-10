Bitcoin may soon be giving the ruble a runs for its money.

The Russian President has approved a list of suggestions following a meeting about the use of digital technologies in the financial sector. The orders cover the main issues of the legalization of cryptocurrency.

The government and the Central Bank are can prepare amendments to the legislation up until July 1, 2018.

