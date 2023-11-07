Major achievements, rich history, bright future: The International RUSSIA EXPO kicks off in Moscow

On November 4th, the International RUSSIA EXPO, a platform designed to showcase Russia’s achievements, kicked off in Moscow. The exhibition features more than 130 expositions and 13 guided tour routes, with over 500 tours held daily.

A variety of events will be hosted as part of the cultural, entertainment, business, and educational programs. Visitors also have a chance to explore the one-of-a-kind architectural project called ‘Gallery of Achievements’ and marvel at the ‘Living Map’ of Russia. The event is set to continue until April 12, 2024.

The International RUSSIA EXPO Forum and Exhibition. The illumination of Pavilion No.1, Central Pavilion. Maksim Blinov/Sputnik Maksim Blinov/Sputnik

The purpose of the expo is to highlight Russia’s achievements, its rich history and bright future, as well as to showcase major projects, designs, and innovations developed by Russian companies, public organizations, and regions.

The expo offers 131 expositions: one from each of the 89 Russian regions, plus all Russian ministries, Rosreserv (The Federal Agency for State Reserves), and 20 different companies, corporations and public organizations, including ‘The Movement of the First’, ‘Russia – a Country of Opportunities’, and the Znanie Society.

International RUSSIA EXPO forum and exhibition. Book of Folk Wisdom concert to mark National Unity Day. Grigory Sysoev/Sputnik Grigory Sysoev/Sputnik

The venue of RUSSIA EXPO also features six themed excursions: Digital Immersion, The Motherland, The Green Road, My Success Story, The Art Trail, and Smart Energy. More than 5,000 volunteers are on site to assist and guide the visitors.

The expo’s cultural and entertainment program will include a number of events, including Regional Days, where different Russian regions will showcase their economic, cultural and tourist potential, as well as Russian Economy Days, where business leaders are expected to highlight their key accomplishments.

The International RUSSIA EXPO Forum and Exhibition. Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

The cultural program will also feature ‘forums of national achievements’, which will showcase the results of the Russian government’s national projects and state programs.

Another element of the cultural program is the gastronomic festival titled ‘Russia, the Territory of Flavor’. A department store on the premises offers a wide selection of foods and products from all over Russia; there is also a farmer’s market available.

The International RUSSIA EXPO Forum and Exhibition. The Gateway to Future Musical and Multimedia Show at the VDNKh main entrance arch. Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

The expo’s educational program will focus on Russia’s achievements in the field of science, as well as the country’s historical and cultural heritage. Multiple lectures, workshops, seminars, round tables, quizzes, master classes, presentations and other activities will be held to discuss these and other topics. Over 5,500 speakers and more than 450,000 participants are expected to take part in the program.

The keynote event of the program is the educational marathon called ‘Knowledge. The First Ones’, scheduled to take place November 4-6, 2023. In addition, on December 12, an awards ceremony will take place celebrating the winners of the Znanie Society educational awards.

The business program features over 300 events; in addition to that, 19 themed days are planned, where representatives of the Russian government will deliver reports on the key results and achievements of their respective industries. Finally, business leaders will present their own projects as part of the Russian Economy Days.

A unique architectural installation called ‘Gallery of Achievements’ – a 166-meter futuristic tunnel – will be available for all visitors to experience, with interactive installations talking about Russia’s major successes and achievements.

Another project, called the Living Map of Russia, consists of moving elements representing all 89 constituent entities of Russia. On display at the exhibition will be various video pieces, ranging from a map of Russia made in the style of an embroidered canvas with a plethora of national patterns, to short clips showing different Russian regions.

The International RUSSIA EXPO forum and exhibition. Visitors at the exhibition opening. Ilya Pitalev/Sputnik Ilya Pitalev/Sputnik

Another exhibit is the Atom pavilion, designed as a scientific and educational center for children and adults. Inside the pavilion there are several zones, including ‘Soviet Atomic Project’, ‘Time of the Pioneers’ and ‘Modern Nuclear Industry’. These sections will introduce visitors to the history of the peaceful atom and atomic energy projects currently in the making, while the ‘Atomarium’ exhibit zone will offer a glimpse into the future of the nuclear industry.

Exhibitions of the Russian regions will be available in Pavilion 75 (November 9, 2023 - January 14, 2024). Heads of the constituent entities of Russia are expected to personally report on the achievements of their respective regions. In addition, business and educational programs, cultural activities involving artists’ collectives and performers are planned as part of the Region Days. The ‘regional’ part of the expo will kick off with a presentation by the regions of Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District. The business program which is slated to launch in January will also take place in Pavilion 75.

Attendance is free for all visitors, but in order to participate in certain events and activities you will need to complete a registration form on the official website.

