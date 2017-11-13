145 years ago: First edition of Leo Tolstoy’s ABC book issued

Leo Tolstoy was an incessant learner and tried to learn something new everyday . He was a famous educator as well as writer , and believed that educating children was vital. So Tolstoy wrote Azbuka, which taught reading, writing, counting.

The first edition of the book was issued on Nov. 13, 1872. However, it was slammed by critics so Tolstoy reworked it and the new version was recommended by the state for all schools.

In Tolstoy’s estate – Yasnaya Polyana – he set up a school for peasant kids, where he and his children taught using the book he wrote.

