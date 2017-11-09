Improve your skills in no time at Russian summer school

Students of the International Polytechnic Summer Schoolthe International Polytechnic Summer School of SPbPU
The International Polytechnic Summer School of
Today, over 35 subjects can be studied there, including Space Technology, Civil Engineering, Russian Studies, and Energy Technologies.
Two weeks of intensive study, lectures by leading international and Russian professors, remarkable trips, and practical tasks inspire students from all over the world to attend. Russia Beyond spoke to a few of them to find out what the school is like.
Name: R. Singaram
Country: Singapore
Activity: Student and participant of Google Lunar XPRIZE challenge
Summer School module: Space Technologies
Achievement: Simply taking part
I am a volunteer in a team from an independent company from Malaysia, which is participating in the Google Lunar XPRIZE challenge - they are trying to launch a lunar rover.
Russia is well-known for space technologies. The country launched the first satellite, and then your man [Yuri Gagarin] was the first to journey into outer space. In Singapore, space technologies
I would say the subjects connected with star observations were the most interesting for me, and there was a subject about the CubeSat building. It’s a type of
Students of School Module 'Space Technologies' visited the Radio- astronomical observatory 'Svetloe'International Polytechnic Summer School of SPbPU
Name: Christophe Claret
Country: Germany
Activity: Student
Summer School module: Global Entrepreneurship: Design thinking and start-ups
Achievement: A portable cleaner
During the two weeks we created our tool from scratch: Brainstormed everything, did research, developed business ideas, and presented our product to the audience.
We came to the solution that when you’re in a rush and drink coffee, or eat something, you can spill liquid or food on your clothes. So we invented a tool, a portable cleaner that can clean your clothes in any situation.
This gadget is no bigger than a
To be honest, we found out a similar device exists on the real market, but you can only iron your cuffs with this gadget. Of course, it’s better than nothing, but our tool can iron the whole shirt or trousers, and its price would be really low.
Summer fun in the International Polytechnic Summer School of SPbPUInternational Polytechnic Summer School of SPbPU
Name: Vahab Hasiri
Country: Iran
Activity: Student
Summer School module: Global Entrepreneurship: Design thinking and start-ups
Achievement: Sportbandage
In my
Actually, the diversity of cultures created an amazing working atmosphere. I was very glad to meet people from different countries, to work with them, to create a business project together. That is one of the biggest advantages of such educational programs: People learn to understand each other, respect the opinions of each other, and listen to each other.
Students of the International Polytechnic Summer SchoolInternational Polytechnic Summer School of SPbPU
Name: Sebastian Biakek
Country: Poland
Activity: Studying Power Engineering
Summer School module: Speak as professional: Russian Language for Business
Achievement: Boosted Russian
I like the Russian language, it’s very melodic for me, that is why I came here. A huge part of the Polish energy industry is connected with Russia. So I am sure that in the future I’ll use my Russian language knowledge effectively.
For
I think the school is very well organized, we had many lessons in the morning, we
Sebastian BiakekInternational Polytechnic Summer School of SPbPU
“This year we have remained one of the biggest summer schools for international students in Russia, and our policy is unchanged. The International Polytechnic Summer School is devoted to the development of unique skills formed in a multicultural environment, and supported by the experience of leading specialists from all over the globe,” said D.G. Arseniev, the school’s vice-rector for international relations.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.