Improve your skills in no time at Russian summer school

People from more than 50 countries traveled to St. Petersburg to take part in the International Polytechnic Summer School of SPbPU, which offers quickfire programs where it’s possible to learn a huge amount in only a short period of time. Russia Beyond spoke to some students to find out more.

The International Polytechnic Summer School of SPbPU is one of the biggest institutions of its kind in Russia, and the short-term training on offer is becoming more and more popular.

Today, over 35 subjects can be studied there, including Space Technology, Civil Engineering, Russian Studies, and Energy Technologies.

Two weeks of intensive study, lectures by leading international and Russian professors, remarkable trips, and practical tasks inspire students from all over the world to attend. Russia Beyond spoke to a few of them to find out what the school is like.

Name: R. Singaram

Country: Singapore

Activity: Student and participant of Google Lunar XPRIZE challenge

Summer School module: Space Technologies

Achievement: Simply taking part

I am a volunteer in a team from an independent company from Malaysia, which is participating in the Google Lunar XPRIZE challenge - they are trying to launch a lunar rover.

Russia is well-known for space technologies. The country launched the first satellite, and then your man [Yuri Gagarin] was the first to journey into outer space. In Singapore, space technologies isn’t part of the curriculum, so it has given me something to contribute to the lunar rover navigation and it’s a good opportunity for me to learn about space.

I would say the subjects connected with star observations were the most interesting for me, and there was a subject about the CubeSat building. It’s a type of mini satellite for space research. They are used, for example, in navigation. Also, we visited the Svetloe Radio Astronomical Observatory - a huge radio telescope 32 meters in diameter is located there. With its help we can research different features of celestial objects, not only in our Solar System, but in other galaxies.

Name: Christophe Claret

Country: Germany

Activity: Student

Summer School module: Global Entrepreneurship: Design thinking and start-ups

Achievement: A portable cleaner

During the two weeks we created our tool from scratch: Brainstormed everything, did research, developed business ideas, and presented our product to the audience.

We came to the solution that when you’re in a rush and drink coffee, or eat something, you can spill liquid or food on your clothes. So we invented a tool, a portable cleaner that can clean your clothes in any situation.

This gadget is no bigger than a smartphone, and contains substances for ironing and cleaning. You can carry it in your bag and it won't take much space. We had to do a lot: Defined a target audience (businessmen with every minute planned with precision), discussed the details with engineers (they confirmed that this product implementation was possible), planned a budget, and presented ideas about promoting the product.

To be honest, we found out a similar device exists on the real market, but you can only iron your cuffs with this gadget. Of course, it’s better than nothing, but our tool can iron the whole shirt or trousers, and its price would be really low.

Name: Vahab Hasiri

Country: Iran

Activity: Student

Summer School module: Global Entrepreneurship: Design thinking and start-ups

Achievement: Sportbandage

In my team there were students from Russia, France, Germany, and China. All of them were interested in sport, so we created a special bandage, which could protect sportsmen from injuries and even replace the necessity of some medical operations. We are seriously keen on this device, that is why I cannot describe the entire idea: We have a chance to implement it on the real market.

Actually, the diversity of cultures created an amazing working atmosphere. I was very glad to meet people from different countries, to work with them, to create a business project together. That is one of the biggest advantages of such educational programs: People learn to understand each other, respect the opinions of each other, and listen to each other.

Name: Sebastian Biakek

Country: Poland

Activity: Studying Power Engineering

Summer School module: Speak as professional: Russian Language for Business

Achievement: Boosted Russian

I like the Russian language, it’s very melodic for me, that is why I came here. A huge part of the Polish energy industry is connected with Russia. So I am sure that in the future I’ll use my Russian language knowledge effectively.

For me the most interesting aspect was the Speaking Club because there we met and talked only in Russian. I cannot say that I have a high level of Russian, so it was very challenging for me to speak a lot. We discussed different things, and it was very useful for Language practice.

I think the school is very well organized, we had many lessons in the morning, we learnt a lot but we also had free time to walk around the city, explore it, and to see lots of beautiful things. The architecture of St. Petersburg is so inspiring!

“This year we have remained one of the biggest summer schools for international students in Russia, and our policy is unchanged. The International Polytechnic Summer School is devoted to the development of unique skills formed in a multicultural environment, and supported by the experience of leading specialists from all over the globe,” said D.G. Arseniev, the school’s vice-rector for international relations.

