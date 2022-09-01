Soviet kids’ very first school day in PHOTOS

The first school day is a special one. So, what were first graders usually doing on September 1? For starters, crowding in front of the school before the ceremonial lineup!
Dressing up for the day is a must!
Buying flowers for the teacher (It’s still a tradition that every school kid presents a bouquet to their teacher).
Discovering school - the new place that would become a second home for the next 10 years!
Meeting their first ever teacher.
Starting their learning journey.
Still going out with toys.
Feeling excited about all the new things, including knowledge (below, schoolkids of the Baikal-Amur Mainline’s constructors show their alphabet books at their first reading lesson).
The first ‘first call’ for a girl and the last ‘first call’ for a graduate class student.
Trying to be considerate and attentive.
Studying the alphabet.
Learning how to write…
…and read (pictured left is Yelena Gagarina, daughter of the first man in space).
Having drawing lessons (and comparing your skills with your desk neighbor).
Trying to be first at all the disciplines and get the highest marks (it’s 5, not A, in Russia, by the way!).
Having the first ‘Peace’ lesson (words from the song ‘May There Always Be Sunshine’ are written on the blackboard behind).
Being a matter of mom’s pride.
And missing a joyful summer a little.
