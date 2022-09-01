Soviet kids’ very first school day in PHOTOS

The school year in Russia starts on September 1 and the big date is celebrated as ‘Knowledge Day’. Below are some revealing photos of first graders taken by famous Soviet photographers.

The first school day is a special one. So, what were first graders usually doing on September 1? For starters, crowding in front of the school before the ceremonial lineup!

Boris Kaufman/Sputnik Boris Kaufman/Sputnik

Boris Kaufman/Sputnik Boris Kaufman/Sputnik

Dressing up for the day is a must!

Buying flowers for the teacher (It’s still a tradition that every school kid presents a bouquet to their teacher).

Yury Ivanov/Sputnik Yury Ivanov/Sputnik

Discovering school - the new place that would become a second home for the next 10 years!

Valentin Cheredintsev/Sputnik Valentin Cheredintsev/Sputnik

Meeting their first ever teacher.

Boris Babanov/Sputnik Boris Babanov/Sputnik

Starting their learning journey.

Still going out with toys.

Feeling excited about all the new things, including knowledge (below, schoolkids of the Baikal-Amur Mainline’s constructors show their alphabet books at their first reading lesson).

Viktor Marikovsky/TASS Viktor Marikovsky/TASS

The first ‘first call’ for a girl and the last ‘first call’ for a graduate class student.

V.Borzin/TASS V.Borzin/TASS

Trying to be considerate and attentive.

Viktor Koshevoi/TASS Viktor Koshevoi/TASS

Studying the alphabet.

Nikolai Maximov/Sputnik Nikolai Maximov/Sputnik

Learning how to write…

Yury Somov/Sputnik Yury Somov/Sputnik

…and read (pictured left is Yelena Gagarina, daughter of the first man in space).

Valentin Cheredintsev/Sputnik Valentin Cheredintsev/Sputnik

Having drawing lessons (and comparing your skills with your desk neighbor).

Boris Kavashkin/Sputnik Boris Kavashkin/Sputnik

Trying to be first at all the disciplines and get the highest marks (it’s 5, not A, in Russia, by the way!).

Alexander Makarov/Sputnik Alexander Makarov/Sputnik

Having the first ‘Peace’ lesson (words from the song ‘May There Always Be Sunshine’ are written on the blackboard behind).

K.Khamsin/Sputnik K.Khamsin/Sputnik

Being a matter of mom’s pride.

Gennady Ratushenko/Sputnik Gennady Ratushenko/Sputnik

And missing a joyful summer a little.

Boris Kavashkin/Sputnik Boris Kavashkin/Sputnik

