Tricky Russian emphases

Привет!
Time to speak like a native and learn some tricky words.
Just as in other languages, Russian has words that have several completely different meanings.
It all depends on where in the word you place the accent!
Now that you've been armed with this knowledge, you’ll be able to avoid some confusing situations with natives!
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox