"I live in the lock"... "Your ghosts smell so perfect!"... "My favorite flower is toffee." What’s wrong with these sentences?

Привет!

Time to speak like a native and learn some tricky words.

Just as in other languages, Russian has words that have several completely different meanings.

It all depends on where in the word you place the accent!

Now that you've been armed with this knowledge, you’ll be able to avoid some confusing situations with natives!

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.