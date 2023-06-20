3 ways to say "damn!" with the letter 'Ё'

The most popular and well-known way to say “damn!” is «блин! [blin]» (“pancake!”), which we use when something annoying happens - in place of a far more scathing word.

But there's no shortage of phrases that are used in similar situations. And all of them contain the letter Ё.

Play the videos with your sound on to practice your pronunciation!

Now you know what to say when you get tired of Russian grammar: “Ё-моё, this darn language will be the end of me!”.

