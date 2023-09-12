The hardest Russian words to pronounce

Привет!
Some time ago we asked our readers about hard-to-pronounce Russian words. I’ve gathered them below.
I also have my own list of the most difficult words for foreigners to learn.
All of them are different parts of speech - noun, verb, adverb; while the last - "защищающихся" - is a participle form of the reflexive verb "защищаться" ("to defend oneself"). It's quite a famous word, because Lewis Carroll, while travelling in Russia, noted it down in his diary as particularly long and unpronounceable. Here's his questionable transcription: “zаshtshееshtshауоуshtshееkhsуа”. Impossible, right?!
Here are some example of them being used in a sentence:
