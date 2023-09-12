The hardest Russian words to pronounce

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

Some time ago we asked our readers about hard-to-pronounce Russian words. I’ve gathered them below.

I also have my own list of the most difficult words for foreigners to learn.

All of them are different parts of speech - noun, verb, adverb; while the last - "защищающихся" - is a participle form of the reflexive verb "защищаться" ("to defend oneself"). It's quite a famous word, because Lewis Carroll, while travelling in Russia, noted it down in his diary as particularly long and unpronounceable. Here's his questionable transcription: “zаshtshееshtshауоуshtshееkhsуа”. Impossible, right?!

Here are some example of them being used in a sentence:

Моя жена Эля хочет посетить все достопримечательности Москвы.

My wife Elya wants to visit all of Moscow's sights.

Apple снова усовершенствовали iPhone

Apple has improved the iPhone again.

Во время приседаний держите колени перпендикулярно полу.

Keep your knees perpendicular to the floor during squats.

Взгляните на защищающихся воинов на картинке!

Look at the defending warriors in the picture!

