Exploring traditional Russian musical instruments

Привет!
Let’s explore traditional Russian musical instruments today. I’m sure you already know the balalaika! But what about the others?
Play the video
Gusli is one of the oldest traditional Slavic instruments. It is played, among other people, by Sadko - a musician and merchant from Novgorod and a famous bylina character.
Play the video
Russian accordion - or 'garmon' - is also called ‘garmoshka’.
Play the video
Play the video
Ratchet and wooden spoons, meanwhile, only seem easy to play! It all depends on the twist of the wrist.
Play the video
In order to say "play a musical instrument", use the construction "играть + на + noun in the accusative case".
Here are some more phrases for you:
