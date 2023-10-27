Russian Classes: Imperative mood with Mayakovsky

Приветствую!

I’ve gathered some excerpts from Mayakovsky poems, which illustrate the imperative mood in Russian.

In order to form the imperative mood, follow these steps:

1. Take the 3d person plural form in the present tense for imperfective verbs, and in the future tense for perfective ones.

Cлушать - imperfective verb -> слушают

Остановить - perfective verb -> остановят

2. Then drop the ending. If the verb stem ends in a vowel, add ‘-й’ , if it ends in a consonant, add ‘-и’.

Слушают - stem ends in a vowel ‘а’ -> слушай

Остановят - stem ends in a consonant ‘в’ -> останови

3. In order to form a plural or polite imperative, add ‘-те’.

Слушай -> слушайте

Останови -> остановите

