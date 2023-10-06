Russian Classes: Dative case with Victor Tsoi

Exploring the dative case with the help of the iconic musician's song.

Today we're taking a look at one of the songs of cult 80s musician Victor Tsoi- “Песня без слов” (“A Song Without Words”). It's not only a great song, but also a wonderful example of the dative case. Here, the dative case is used to indicate "to whom/for whom" something is addressed, given, or directed to. You'll find the nouns in the dative case marked in orange.

Some more examples:

Я отправил письмо другУ из России.

I sent a letter to my friend from Russia.

I sent a letter to my friend from Russia. Иван купил подарок очень дорогой подарок своей девушкЕ.

Ivan bought a very expensive gift for his girlfriend.

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel, using the tag #russianclasses!

