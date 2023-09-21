Using the verb 'to learn' in every tense!

Хэллоу!
For all you students of Russian, let's talk about the verb ‘учить’ - ‘to learn/study’. Let's learn ("давайте выучим") some useful phrases in all the tenses. Jared Leto and Language Simp will be helping us out!
Language Simp is a blogger, who studies many languages. He shares his experience on YouTube. You'll see how much he adores the letter ‘Ы’!
And did you know that Jared Leto learned some Russian for one of his roles?
No grammar for today! Let’s learn some phrases with the verb ‘учить’.
Elementary level:
Intermediate level:
God level:
A phrase for everyone:
