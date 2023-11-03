Russian Classes: 'King and Jester' - and Russian vocabulary

Владимир Астапкович/Sputnik, Александр Рюмин/TACC, Photoagency Interpress/Global Look Press, korol-i-shut.ru Владимир Астапкович/Sputnik, Александр Рюмин/TACC, Photoagency Interpress/Global Look Press, korol-i-shut.ru

Привет!

Or should I say: “Xой!”, since that's the Russian punk rock greeting?..

Today's Russian lesson is joined by 'Король и Шут' ('King and Jester') - a cult Russian horror punk band. Their lyrics are based on scary tales, folk mythology and the various beings that inhabit it. The spooky theme is of course accompanied by eye-catching makeup and hairstyles to match.

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Let’s practice some vocabulary from the lessons!

Моя любимая песня - ‘Лесник’.

My favorite song is ‘Lesnik' ('The Woodsman').

В детстве я мечтал стать барабанщиком известной рок-группы.

As a child, I dreamed of becoming a drummer for a famous rock band.

В школе я носил ирокез.

I had a mohawk in school.

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel, using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.