Russian Classes: There's more than 1 way to say "I don't care"

Привет!
Today we look at the many ways to say "I don't care" in Russian.
Play the video
Play the video
Play the video
The most common expressions are:
The last one is informal, so it's not ideal for conversations with elders or superiors.
The pictures contain further informal idioms with the same meaning (my favorite expression here is the one with the word "purple" - I always use it). All are accompanied with word-to-word translations, but as it always is with idioms - they don't make sense at all, and the English is merely there for guidance!
Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel, using the tag #russianclasses!
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox