Russian Classes: There's more than 1 way to say "I don't care"

Today we look at the many ways to say "I don't care" in Russian.

The most common expressions are:

Мне все равно (literally "It's all the same to me")

Мне неважно (lit. "It's not important to me")

Мне без разницы (lit. "It makes no difference to me")

The last one is informal, so it's not ideal for conversations with elders or superiors.

The pictures contain further informal idioms with the same meaning (my favorite expression here is the one with the word "purple" - I always use it). All are accompanied with word-to-word translations, but as it always is with idioms - they don't make sense at all, and the English is merely there for guidance!

