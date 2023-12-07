Russian Classes: What's the difference between motion verbs?

Привет!
In the examples below you’ll find the verbs ‘ехать’, ‘ездить’, ‘идти’ and ‘ходить’. They all mean ‘to go’, but ‘ехать’ and ‘ездить’ are used when talking about going somewhere by transport - a train, bus, or car.
We use the verbs ‘идти’ and ‘ходить’ while talking about going on foot.
What about differences within each verb pair? There are many rules and nuances that determine the correct verb. One of the basic ones is the number of directions. The verbs ‘ехать’ and ‘идти’ are unidirectional.
And the verbs ‘ездить’ and ‘ходить’ are multidirectional.
