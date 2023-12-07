Russian Classes: What's the difference between motion verbs?

Check out the sights of Russia's second capital while learning all about motion verbs!

Unsplash; A.Savin, WikiCommons; yulenochekk Unsplash; A.Savin, WikiCommons; yulenochekk

Привет!

In the examples below you’ll find the verbs ‘ехать’, ‘ездить’, ‘идти’ and ‘ходить’. They all mean ‘to go’, but ‘ехать’ and ‘ездить’ are used when talking about going somewhere by transport - a train, bus, or car.

Я ехала в Москву на машине.

I went to Moscow by car.

We use the verbs ‘идти’ and ‘ходить’ while talking about going on foot.

Я иду в магазин за углом!

I’m going to the shop around the corner!

What about differences within each verb pair? There are many rules and nuances that determine the correct verb. One of the basic ones is the number of directions. The verbs ‘ехать’ and ‘идти’ are unidirectional.

Он идет на концерт.

He’s going to the concert.

And the verbs ‘ездить’ and ‘ходить’ are multidirectional.

Мария ходит на концерты каждые выходные.

Maria goes to concerts every weekend.

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel, using the tag #russianclasses!

