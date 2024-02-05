Russian Classes: Surprising meaning of the verb 'to go'

Time to learn some figurative meanings of the verb 'to go'!

Pavel Kuzmichev, Steve Satushek, Emrah Turudu, sony_moon/Getty Images Pavel Kuzmichev, Steve Satushek, Emrah Turudu, sony_moon/Getty Images

Привет!

The verb ‘идти’ (to go) has many figurative meanings. Let's go over them now. And check out the pics for additional ones!

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Опять идёт снег!

снег! It’s snowing again!

Работа идёт полным ходом!

полным ходом! Work is in full swing!

Наши партнеры не хотят идти на уступки.

на уступки. Our partners do not want to make concessions.

Моей сестре идёт уже десятый год.

уже десятый год. My sister is on her way to being 10 years old.

Cмотри! Из трубы идёт густой дым!

густой дым! Look! Thick smoke is coming from the chimney!

- Предлагаю десять тысяч рублей за картину.

- Идёт!

- I offer ten thousand rubles for the painting.

- Deal!

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel, using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.