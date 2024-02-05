Don't miss out!
Russian Classes: Surprising meaning of the verb 'to go'

Education
Tatiana Fedyunina
Time to learn some figurative meanings of the verb 'to go'!

Pavel Kuzmichev, Steve Satushek, Emrah Turudu, sony_moon/Getty Images

Привет!

The verb ‘идти’ (to go) has many figurative meanings. Let's go over them now. And check out the pics for additional ones!

  • Опять идёт снег!
  • It’s snowing again!
  • Работа идёт полным ходом!
  • Work is in full swing!
  • Наши партнеры не хотят идти на уступки.
  • Our partners do not want to make concessions.
  • Моей сестре идёт уже десятый год.
  • My sister is on her way to being 10 years old.
  • Cмотри! Из трубы идёт густой дым!
  • Look! Thick smoke is coming from the chimney!
  • - Предлагаю десять тысяч рублей за картину.
    - Идёт!
  • - I offer ten thousand rubles for the painting.
    - Deal!

Russian language Learning Russian
