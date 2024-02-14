Russian Classes: How to order coffee

Learn how to order coffee - and also brush up on the general phrases you might hear in a similar situation!

Привет!

Ever got confused when wanting to simply order a coffee in Russian? Worry no more, because here's a quick guide to get you through it!





Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

The barista usually says:

Я вас слушаю!

I'm listening to you!

Что для вас?

What'll it be for you?

Some examples of the order:

Можно латте на миндальном молоке?

Can I have an almond latte?

Маленький капучино с карамельным сиропом, пожалуйста.

A small cappuccino with caramel syrup, please.

Мне двойной эспрессо без сахара.

I'll have a double espresso, no sugar.

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.