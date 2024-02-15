Don't miss out!
Join Russia Beyond on Telegram for more exclusive content
JOIN

Russian Classes: How to find places to eat in the city

Education
Tatiana Fedyunina
These street signes will help you not to starve to death!

Привет!

We had an article about learning Russian street signs in order to locate important places and services around town. But, what if you’re hungry? Time to learn about signs that will help you find a place to eat!

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

  • Subscribe to our Telegram channel
  • Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
  • Enable push notifications for our website
  • Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Russian language Learning Russian
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies