Russian Classes: How to agree with someone

Learn other words besides ‘хорошо’ to express your agreement and make the conversation flow smoothly!

Anna_Kolesnikova, drogatnev, Westend61(2), Sylvain Sonnet, Drazen Zigic, Hiroshi Watanabe / Getty Images Anna_Kolesnikova, drogatnev, Westend61(2), Sylvain Sonnet, Drazen Zigic, Hiroshi Watanabe / Getty Images

Привет!

Welcome to the second lesson where I teach you to use other words, besides ‘хорошо’, to agree with an interlocutor. (Click here for Part 1).

Today’s phrases will help you in discussions where you wish to take your companion’s side.

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Examples:

-Я думаю, что нам стоит нанять продюсера в команду.

-Ты читаешь мои мысли!

-Ты читаешь мои мысли! -I think we should hire a producer for the team.

-You read my mind!

-You read my mind! -Я считаю, что никогда не поздно начинать учить язык.

-Согласна!

-Согласна! -I believe that it is never too late to start learning a language.

-Agreed!

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.