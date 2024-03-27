Don't miss out!
Join Russia Beyond on Telegram for more exclusive content
JOIN

Russian Classes: How to agree with someone

Education
Tatiana Fedyunina
Learn other words besides ‘хорошо’ to express your agreement and make the conversation flow smoothly!

Anna_Kolesnikova, drogatnev, Westend61(2), Sylvain Sonnet, Drazen Zigic, Hiroshi Watanabe / Getty Images

Привет!

Welcome to the second lesson where I teach you to use other words, besides ‘хорошо’, to agree with an interlocutor. (Click here for Part 1).  

Today’s phrases will help you in discussions where you wish to take your companion’s side.

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Examples:

  • -Я думаю, что нам стоит нанять продюсера в команду.
    -Ты читаешь мои мысли!
  • -I think we should hire a producer for the team.
    -You read my mind!
  • -Я считаю, что никогда не поздно начинать учить язык.
    -Согласна!
  • -I believe that it is never too late to start learning a language.
    -Agreed!

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

  • Subscribe to our Telegram channel
  • Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
  • Enable push notifications for our website
  • Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Russian language Learning Russian
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies