Russian Classes: How to accept an offer

Pavel Kuzmichev, Jacob Wackerhausen; SergeyChayko; cherdchai chawienghong; M Stock; Robert Deutschman; Arx0nt/Getty Images Pavel Kuzmichev, Jacob Wackerhausen; SergeyChayko; cherdchai chawienghong; M Stock; Robert Deutschman; Arx0nt/Getty Images

Привет!

You've been asking me recently about what to say instead of ‘хорошо’. So today we learn how to accept an offer using different words. There will be also a second part, where I teach you how to agree with your interlocutor’s opinion. So stay tuned!

Note then in both cases you can also use ‘окей’ - it’s an international word :)

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Some examples for you to see the context:

- Давай сходим сегодня в кино?

- Давай!

- Давай! - How about going to the movies today?

- Let’s go!

- Может, примем его предложение?

- Ладно.

- Ладно. - Maybe we should accept his offer?

- Fine

- Слушай, помоги мне с переводом? А я тебе мороженое куплю..

- По рукам! Договорились!

- По рукам! Договорились! - Listen, could you help me with the translation? And I'll buy you ice cream.

- Deal!

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.