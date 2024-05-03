The most COMMON abbreviations of adverbs in Russian

When reading Russian-language texts, it's not unusual to come across various abbreviations, which can be difficult to understand at first glance. To help you improve your Russian, below is a selection of the most frequently used!

т. ч. – так что (tak chto) – so, so that

п. ч. – потому что (potomu chto) – because

и т. д. – и так далее (i tak daleye) – et cetera

и т. п. – и тому подобное (i tomu podobnoye) – et cetera

т. е. – то есть (to yest) – i.e. (id est - lat.), that is

т. к. – так как (tak kak) – because, as, since

в т. ч. – в том числе (v tom chisle) – including, among others

т. о. – таким образом (takim obrazom) – thus, this way

вкл. – включая (vkluchaya) – including

в ср. – в среднем (v srednem) – on average

и др. – и другие (i drugiye) – and others, et al.

и пр. – и прочие (i prochiye) – and others, et al.

м. б. – может быть (mozhet byt) – maybe, perhaps

оч. – очень (ochen) – very, highly

тж. – также (takzhe) – also, as well, likewise / тоже (tozhe) – too, also, as well

Do you enjoy learning Russian with us? We've launched some more platforms for our ‘Russian Classes’ project! Now you can watch funny videos about Russian language on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Click here for the links!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.