The most COMMON abbreviations of adverbs in Russian

т. ч. – так что (tak chto) – so, so that
п. ч. – потому что (potomu chto) – because
и т. д. – и так далее (i tak daleye) – et cetera
и т. п. – и тому подобное (i tomu podobnoye) – et cetera
т. е. – то есть (to yest) – i.e. (id est - lat.), that is
т. к. – так как (tak kak) – because, as, since
в т. ч. – в том числе (v tom chisle) – including, among others
т. о. – таким образом (takim obrazom) – thus, this way
вкл. – включая (vkluchaya) – including
в ср. – в среднем (v srednem) – on average
и др. – и другие (i drugiye) – and others, et al.
и пр. – и прочие (i prochiye) – and others, et al.
м. б. – может быть (mozhet byt) – maybe, perhaps
оч. – очень (ochen) – very, highly
тж. – также (takzhe) – also, as well, likewise / тоже (tozhe) – too, also, as well
