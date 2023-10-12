What’s the hardest thing about learning Russian (according to foreigners)?

We asked Russia Beyond readers from all over the world to share the hurdles they faced while learning Russian.

“During long, cold, harsh Russian winter nights, Russian people got bored, and looked for something to keep themselves entertained, so they decided to invent an intricate language, with thousands of details - they wanted it to be like an artwork”. That’s how one of our followers, Selim, theorized the Russian language’s origin story!

Learning Russian is indeed no joke, so we’ve selected three of the biggest stumbling blocks, according to our readers.

Cyrillic alphabet

The first hurdle many encounter is the Cyrillic alphabet. But, take a closer look, and you'll realize that many letters are either long-lost cousins or deceiving doppelgangers of their Latin counterparts.

Our reader with the handle ‘Z’ writes: “I study Russian everyday and suffer! But, day by day, my brain is getting used to it. Now when I see ‘P’ in English, my brain says ‘R’ in Russian lol.”

Quick Guide to Cyrillic:

Friendly Familiars: K (k), A(a), O (o), C (s), M (м), T (т), E (е)

Deceptive Doppelgangers: У (u), H (n), X (h), B (v), P (r)

Magical Unicorns: Ц (ts), Щ (shch), Ж (zh), Ъ (silent), Ь (soft sign), Ы (a deep 'i' sound)

alejomiranda/Getty Images alejomiranda/Getty Images

Handwriting

If understanding the alphabet wasn’t enough of a challenge, deciphering Russian cursive is a mission-and-a-half!

Our reader Nu complains: “Why is an ‘m’ suddenly a ‘t’??? Why is ‘d’ written as a ‘g’?? But, you get used to it at some point. The human brain is fascinating.”

However, as our Russian reader Sveta quips, even native Russians sometimes find it hard to decipher their own hurried notes.

Legion Media Legion Media

Cases and verbs

Our reader Marcin simplifies the conundrum of cases in Russian, drawing a parallel to English: “In 'he loves her' and 'she loves him', 'he/she' and 'him/her' swap roles. Similarly, in Russian, nouns change forms based on their roles in sentences, making word orders flexible."

In Slavic languages, such as Russian, all nouns are declined and the case is dependent on word order and prepositions. Put simply, the word order is more flexible than in English.

Zhesry, an Arabic speaker, finds parallels between Russian and Arabic, suggesting that tackling noun cases intuitively can be helpful. However, the journey through Russian verbs can be a winding one. Nu voices a sentiment many share: “The verb system can be intimidating, especially when delving into past tenses.”

While Russian offers its unique set of challenges, learning any language is a voyage of discovery. As Owi wisely puts it: "Practice is the magic key. And remember, learning knows no age."

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.