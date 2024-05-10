Russian Classes: Let's talk about fashion

Pavel Kuzmichev, Westend61, Ales_Utovko, Westend61, Deagreez, ASashka/Getty Images Pavel Kuzmichev, Westend61, Ales_Utovko, Westend61, Deagreez, ASashka/Getty Images

Привет!

Today we explore the names of prints in Russian.

Examples:

Я только что купила сумку с принтом "зебра"! Как тебе?

I just bought a zebra print bag! What do you think?

-Тебе нравятся рубашки в клетку?

-Нет, я люблю однотонные вещи.

-Do you like checkered shirts?

-No, I like plain things.

-Смотри! Это самый стильный костюм в полоску, который я видела!

-Look! This is the most stylish striped suit I've ever seen!

