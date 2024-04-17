Russian Classes: Types of ice cream

You'll never feel stumped when talking about ice cream in Russian again!

foodandstyle, Alberto Tudor, Aurelian Lupu, ATU Images, psdphotography, pechevoy, pamela_d_mcadams, Jonathan Knowles/Getty Images foodandstyle, Alberto Tudor, Aurelian Lupu, ATU Images, psdphotography, pechevoy, pamela_d_mcadams, Jonathan Knowles/Getty Images

Привет!

Russians adore ice cream and even eat it in the freezing winter! So, let’s learn the names for all kinds of ice cream in Russian!

By the way, have you ever heard of plombir? It’s a type of Soviet ice cream, originating from a French dessert, that's still popular today.

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.