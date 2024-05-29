Russian Classes: Names of traditional sweets

Instead of eating sweet things, let's just look at them! And learn some Russian grammar in the process, of course!

Привет!

Let’s see how the meaning of the verb ‘есть’ (to eat) changes with the prefix:

Я ем баранки каждый день!

I eat bagels every day!

Папа съел все запечённые яблоки!

Dad ate all the baked apples!

Пастила была такая сладкая, что мы её не доели.

The pastila was so sweet that we didn’t finish it.

Что-то у меня живот болит. Кажется, я переел ватрушек.

Looks like I have a stomach ache. I think I ate too much vatrushkas.

Лекарство было горьким, поэтому я заел его вареньем.

The medicine was bitter, so I chased it with some fruit preserve.

Я как раз собирался пойти поесть. Пойдем вместе?

I was just going to eat somewhere. Shall we go together?

