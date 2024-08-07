Russian Travel Alphabet: Baikal

Legion Media Legion Media

Б - Байкал

Lake Baikal is the deepest lake in the world - its depth reaches 1.6 km!

It contains 1/5 of all fresh water reserves on Earth and is inhabited by hundreds of plants and animals that can be found nowhere else. For example, the Baikal seal (the world's only freshwater seal) and the Baikal sturgeon.

The legendary Circum-Baikal Railroad also runs along the southern shore of Baikal. The journey takes just five hours, but will be remembered for a lifetime.

