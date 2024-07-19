Don't miss out!
Russian picture dictionary: At the cafe

Education
Russia Beyond
Learning a language is always easier when you can visualize the words. Here’s a picture that will help you memorize words devoted to the ‘cafe’ topic!

Alexandra Koroleva

CAFE (КАФЕ)

  • Официант – waiter
  • Чай - tea
  • Цветы и ваза - flowers and vase
  • Стакан - glass cup
  • Сахар - sugar
  • Кофе - coffee
  • Выпечка - pastry
  • Десерт - dessert
  • Чашка - tea cup
  • Кружка - mug
  • Меню - menu
  • Стол - table
  • Стул - chair

Russian picture dictionary Russian language
