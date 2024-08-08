What is the meaning of the phrase “vo vse tyazhkye” (“in all seriousness”)?

According to one version, it originally had a different meaning. When they said “in all seriousness”, they meant... the ringing of bells! In the book that describes the order of Orthodox worship - ‘Typikon’ - it is mentioned that the para-ecclesiarch, the church servant who rings the bells, on Holy Saturday, strikes “in grave and great”. That is, to the largest bells.
But there is a more prosaic explanation. In Vladimir Dahl's explanatory dictionary of the Russian language, there is an expression, “pustitsya vo vse nelegkie” (“to go all out”), in other words - into a dissolute life. And “tyazhkye” began to be used as a synonym.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox