What is the meaning of the phrase “vo vse tyazhkye” (“in all seriousness”)?

The expression “vo vse tyazhkye” is usually said with disapproval. It means that someone thoughtlessly wastes their life, commits reprehensible acts and does not try to stay within generally accepted boundaries.

According to one version, it originally had a different meaning. When they said “in all seriousness”, they meant... the ringing of bells! In the book that describes the order of Orthodox worship - ‘Typikon’ - it is mentioned that the para-ecclesiarch, the church servant who rings the bells, on Holy Saturday, strikes “in grave and great”. That is, to the largest bells.

But there is a more prosaic explanation. In Vladimir Dahl's explanatory dictionary of the Russian language, there is an expression, “pustitsya vo vse nelegkie” (“to go all out”), in other words - into a dissolute life. And “tyazhkye” began to be used as a synonym.

