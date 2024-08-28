Russian Classes: Trip to Sochi with motion verbs

Let’s travel to Sochi! I’ve chosen ‘идти’ and ‘ехать’ as verbs of motion to help us walk around and explore.

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Examples:

До пляжа ехать всего одну остановку! Давай лучше пройдемся?

It's just one stop to the beach! Shall we go for a walk instead?

Когда мы уже дойдем до дома? Я так устала!

When will we get home already? I am so tired!

Извините, подскажите, как доехать до Красной Поляны?

Excuse me, could you tell me how to get to Krasnaya Polyana?

Ты уверен, что мы сможем уехать в Абхазию так поздно?

Are you sure that we can leave for Abkhazia so late?

Он должен пойти за черешней, я дала ему денег!

He should go get cherries, I gave him some money!

You can check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.